Whirlpool Recalls Washing Machines in UK on Fire Risk
The news comes only six months after the company launched a massive recall of tumble dryers.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
London: Whirlpool, the US maker of electrical appliances, said Tuesday it would need to recall some 500,000 washing machines sold in Britain owing to a potential fire risk.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers... but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority," Whirlpool Corporation vice president Jeff Noel said in a statement.
The news comes only six months after the company launched a massive recall of tumble dryers.
Regarding the latest recall, Whirlpool said washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with doors, potentially causing a fire.
Whirlpool advised consumers to unplug their washing machines ahead of them receiving a repair or new appliance.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,189.40
|1.13
|Tata Steel
|444.00
|1.05
|Bharti Airtel
|437.20
|-0.63
|Tata Motors
|182.10
|1.05
|HDFC
|2,444.00
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,742.65
|-0.15
|Bharti Airtel
|437.15
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|443.90
|1.00
|HCL Tech
|562.60
|0.91
|Tata Motors
|182.10
|1.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|516.65
|2.14
|Wipro
|249.25
|1.84
|Tech Mahindra
|789.05
|1.51
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,859.95
|1.17
|JSW Steel
|262.45
|1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|516.20
|2.05
|Tech Mahindra
|789.00
|1.52
|Sun Pharma
|433.65
|1.07
|Tata Steel
|443.95
|1.01
|TCS
|2,189.10
|1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,916.10
|-2.31
|GAIL
|117.35
|-2.05
|SBI
|328.85
|-1.22
|Zee Entertain
|277.25
|-0.89
|Eicher Motors
|21,471.95
|-1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,916.90
|-2.42
|SBI
|328.90
|-1.19
|Power Grid Corp
|186.45
|-0.93
|NTPC
|114.65
|-0.78
|Yes Bank
|47.25
|-0.74
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eminent Theatre and Film Actor Shriram Lagoo Dies, Condolences Pour in
- 'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet
- Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally
- ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start