LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

White Label ATM Operators Allowed to Source Cash Directly From Reserve Bank

The RBI also permitted WLA operators to source cash from any bank, including cooperatives and regional rural banks. WLAs are owned and operated by non-bank entities on behalf of the banks.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
White Label ATM Operators Allowed to Source Cash Directly From Reserve Bank
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday relaxed norms for white label ATM (WLA) operators and allowed them to buy wholesale cash directly from the central bank.

The RBI also permitted WLA operators to source cash from any bank, including cooperatives and regional rural banks. WLAs are owned and operated by non-bank entities on behalf of the banks.

On a review of operations of WLAs and representations received from stakeholders, as also to enhance the viability of WLAs, it has been decided to allow them to buy wholesale cash, above a threshold of 1 lakh pieces (and in multiples thereof) of any denomination, directly from the Reserve Bank and currency chests against full payment, the RBI said in a notification.

They are also being allowed to source cash from any scheduled bank, including cooperative banks and regional rural banks and to offer bill payment and Interoperable Cash Deposit services, subject to technical feasibility and certification by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

RBI has also allowed WLA operators to display advertisements pertaining to non-financial products or services anywhere within the WLA premises, including the ATM screen, except the main signboard.

"It shall be ensured that the advertisements running on the screen disappear once the customer commences a transaction," the RBI said.

Among others, the RBI has repealed its earlier order of permitting WLA operators to source cash from retail outlets.

"Further, banks may issue co-branded ATM cards in partnership with the authorised WLA operators and may extend the benefit of 'on-us' transactions to their WLAs as well," it added.

All guidelines, safeguards, standards and control measures applicable to banks relating to currency handling and cyber-security framework for ATMs shall also be applicable to the WLA operators, the RBI said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,725.42 +89.32 ( +0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,058.20 +5.20 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,270.25 0.43
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
Yes Bank 231.70 -1.53
Indiabulls Hsg 719.05 -1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,269.85 0.50
SBI 281.15 1.26
OCL 1,137.75 -3.43
Jubilant Life 783.90 2.36
M&M 670.85 1.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
M&M 671.80 1.96
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
ITC 290.10 1.52
Power Grid Corp 187.15 1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,351.25 2.76
Axis Bank 732.20 1.77
M&M 670.85 1.71
ITC 290.05 1.61
Power Grid Corp 187.25 1.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.00 -3.19
Wipro 268.85 -3.10
IOC 150.20 -3.03
Zee Entertain 459.00 -2.53
Sun Pharma 450.90 -2.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.15 -3.09
Sun Pharma 450.90 -1.97
NTPC 146.10 -1.68
ONGC 152.20 -1.58
Yes Bank 231.80 -1.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram