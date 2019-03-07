English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
White Label ATM Operators Allowed to Source Cash Directly From Reserve Bank
The RBI also permitted WLA operators to source cash from any bank, including cooperatives and regional rural banks. WLAs are owned and operated by non-bank entities on behalf of the banks.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday relaxed norms for white label ATM (WLA) operators and allowed them to buy wholesale cash directly from the central bank.
The RBI also permitted WLA operators to source cash from any bank, including cooperatives and regional rural banks. WLAs are owned and operated by non-bank entities on behalf of the banks.
On a review of operations of WLAs and representations received from stakeholders, as also to enhance the viability of WLAs, it has been decided to allow them to buy wholesale cash, above a threshold of 1 lakh pieces (and in multiples thereof) of any denomination, directly from the Reserve Bank and currency chests against full payment, the RBI said in a notification.
They are also being allowed to source cash from any scheduled bank, including cooperative banks and regional rural banks and to offer bill payment and Interoperable Cash Deposit services, subject to technical feasibility and certification by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
RBI has also allowed WLA operators to display advertisements pertaining to non-financial products or services anywhere within the WLA premises, including the ATM screen, except the main signboard.
"It shall be ensured that the advertisements running on the screen disappear once the customer commences a transaction," the RBI said.
Among others, the RBI has repealed its earlier order of permitting WLA operators to source cash from retail outlets.
"Further, banks may issue co-branded ATM cards in partnership with the authorised WLA operators and may extend the benefit of 'on-us' transactions to their WLAs as well," it added.
All guidelines, safeguards, standards and control measures applicable to banks relating to currency handling and cyber-security framework for ATMs shall also be applicable to the WLA operators, the RBI said.
The RBI also permitted WLA operators to source cash from any bank, including cooperatives and regional rural banks. WLAs are owned and operated by non-bank entities on behalf of the banks.
On a review of operations of WLAs and representations received from stakeholders, as also to enhance the viability of WLAs, it has been decided to allow them to buy wholesale cash, above a threshold of 1 lakh pieces (and in multiples thereof) of any denomination, directly from the Reserve Bank and currency chests against full payment, the RBI said in a notification.
They are also being allowed to source cash from any scheduled bank, including cooperative banks and regional rural banks and to offer bill payment and Interoperable Cash Deposit services, subject to technical feasibility and certification by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
RBI has also allowed WLA operators to display advertisements pertaining to non-financial products or services anywhere within the WLA premises, including the ATM screen, except the main signboard.
"It shall be ensured that the advertisements running on the screen disappear once the customer commences a transaction," the RBI said.
Among others, the RBI has repealed its earlier order of permitting WLA operators to source cash from retail outlets.
"Further, banks may issue co-branded ATM cards in partnership with the authorised WLA operators and may extend the benefit of 'on-us' transactions to their WLAs as well," it added.
All guidelines, safeguards, standards and control measures applicable to banks relating to currency handling and cyber-security framework for ATMs shall also be applicable to the WLA operators, the RBI said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,270.25
|0.43
|Larsen
|1,352.40
|2.69
|Axis Bank
|733.75
|1.82
|Yes Bank
|231.70
|-1.53
|Indiabulls Hsg
|719.05
|-1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,269.85
|0.50
|SBI
|281.15
|1.26
|OCL
|1,137.75
|-3.43
|Jubilant Life
|783.90
|2.36
|M&M
|670.85
|1.71
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,352.40
|2.69
|M&M
|671.80
|1.96
|Axis Bank
|733.75
|1.82
|ITC
|290.10
|1.52
|Power Grid Corp
|187.15
|1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,351.25
|2.76
|Axis Bank
|732.20
|1.77
|M&M
|670.85
|1.71
|ITC
|290.05
|1.61
|Power Grid Corp
|187.25
|1.38
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|235.00
|-3.19
|Wipro
|268.85
|-3.10
|IOC
|150.20
|-3.03
|Zee Entertain
|459.00
|-2.53
|Sun Pharma
|450.90
|-2.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|235.15
|-3.09
|Sun Pharma
|450.90
|-1.97
|NTPC
|146.10
|-1.68
|ONGC
|152.20
|-1.58
|Yes Bank
|231.80
|-1.47
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Has Found a New Fan in John Cena, Check Out His Latest Instagram Post
- Jaya Bhattacharya Talks About Being Bad on TV, Arjun Wishes Janhvi on Birthday
- Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- Flipkart Honor International Women’s Day Sale: up to Rs 6,000 Discounts on Honor 9, Honor 7A, And Honor 9 Lite
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results