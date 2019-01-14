GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wholesale Inflation at 8-Month Low of 3.80% in December on Softening Fuel, Food Prices

Individually, in petrol and diesel inflation was 1.57 per cent and 8.61 per cent, respectively, and for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) it was 6.87 per cent during December.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wholesale Inflation at 8-Month Low of 3.80% in December on Softening Fuel, Food Prices
Image for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices fell to a 8-month low of 3.80 per cent in December, 2018, on softening prices of fuel and some food items.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation stood at 4.64 per cent in November, 2018, and 3.58 per cent in December 2017.

According to the government data released Monday, deflation in food articles stood at 0.07 per cent in December, against 3.31 per cent in November.

Vegetables, too, saw deflation at 17.55 per cent in December, compared to 26.98 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in the 'fuel and power' basket in December slumped to 8.38 per cent, nearly half of 16.28 per cent in November.

This was on account of lowering of prices of petrol and diesel through December.

Individually, in petrol and diesel inflation was 1.57 per cent and 8.61 per cent, respectively, and for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) it was 6.87 per cent during December.

Among food articles, potato prices became cheaper substantially with inflation at 48.68 per cent in December, as against 86.45 per cent in November.

Inflation in pulses stood at 2.11 per cent, while in 'egg, meat and fish' it was 4.55 per cent.

Onion witnessed deflation of 63.83 per cent in December, compared to 47.60 per cent in November.

The 3.80 per cent inflation is the lowest in 8 months, and a lower inflation than this was last seen in April at 3.62 per cent.

Data for retail or consumer price index-based inflation would be released later in the day.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly takes into account retail inflation data while formulating monetary policy.

In its fifth monetary policy review for the fiscal, last month, the Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged, but held out a promise to cut them if the upside risks to inflation do not materialise.

The central bank lowered retail inflation projection to 2.7-3.2 per cent for the second half of the current fiscal, citing normal monsoon and moderate food prices.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,853.56 -156.28 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

10,737.60 -57.35 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.35 6.02
Infosys 701.90 2.69
Jet Airways 294.45 16.09
TCS 1,813.25 -1.59
ICICI Bank 373.35 -1.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,210.45 -0.88
Yes Bank 195.40 6.22
Infosys 700.90 2.52
Jet Airways 294.40 16.13
Avenue Supermar 1,395.75 -11.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.35 6.02
Infosys 701.90 2.69
Sun Pharma 450.85 1.45
Bajaj Finance 2,544.80 1.22
Maruti Suzuki 7,408.70 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.40 6.22
Infosys 700.90 2.52
Sun Pharma 450.65 1.68
Bajaj Finance 2,547.00 1.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,402.55 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 312.55 -4.91
GAIL 324.90 -4.05
Indiabulls Hsg 790.95 -3.09
Tech Mahindra 679.85 -2.77
Larsen 1,333.90 -2.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,334.00 -2.64
IndusInd Bank 1,484.05 -2.07
Vedanta 193.05 -1.78
Power Grid Corp 192.45 -0.93
NTPC 145.25 -1.56
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram