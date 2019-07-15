Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Wholesale Inflation Eases to Near 2-year Low at 2.02% in June

Vegetable inflation softened to 24.76 per cent in June, down from 33.15 per cent in the previous month.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wholesale Inflation Eases to Near 2-year Low at 2.02% in June
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation declined for the second consecutive month to its 23-month low of 2.02 per cent in June, helped by decline in prices of vegetables as well as fuel and power items, according to official data released Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was at 2.45 per cent in May. It was 5.68 per cent in June 2018. Inflation in food articles basket eased marginally to 6.98 per cent in June, from 6.99 per cent in May.

Vegetable inflation softened to 24.76 per cent in June, down from 33.15 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in potato was (-) 24.27 per cent, against (-) 23.36 per cent in May.

However, onion prices continued the rising trend with inflation at 16.63 per cent during the month, as against 15.89 per cent in May. WPI inflation in June is the lowest in 23 months, since July 2017, when it was at 1.88 per cent.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' category cooled substantially to (-)2.20 per cent, from 0.98 per cent last month. Manufactured items too saw decline in prices with inflation at 0.94 per cent in June, against 1.28 per cent in May.

WPI inflation data for April has been revised upwards to 3.24 per cent from provisional 3.07 per cent. Data released earlier this week showed that retail inflation spiked to a six-month high of 3.18 pc in June, on costlier food items.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in retail inflation for monetary policy decision, on June 6, lowered its benchmark lending rate to nearly a nine-year low of 5.75 per cent, even as it upped its inflation projection to 3-3.1 per cent for the first half of 2019-20.

Flagging uncertain monsoon, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, crude oil prices, financial market volatility and fiscal scenario as risks to inflation, the RBI projected upward bias in food inflation in near term.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,906.63 +170.40 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,593.20 +40.70 ( +0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 779.20 7.22
Yes Bank 93.25 -1.01
Sun Pharma 422.60 3.65
IndusInd Bank 1,474.80 -2.30
Indiabulls Hsg 639.55 -3.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 779.10 7.15
Yes Bank 93.25 -0.96
Larsen 1,440.35 -1.84
Indiabulls Hsg 639.40 -3.99
Sun Pharma 422.75 3.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 774.00 6.50
Sun Pharma 422.60 3.65
UPL 645.35 2.43
Tech Mahindra 679.85 2.11
TCS 2,149.05 1.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 775.75 6.69
Sun Pharma 422.30 3.58
TCS 2,151.50 2.07
Maruti Suzuki 6,085.00 1.89
Kotak Mahindra 1,503.65 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 639.55 -3.96
IndusInd Bank 1,474.95 -2.29
Larsen 1,441.35 -1.74
Bharti Airtel 350.40 -1.60
Zee Entertain 344.90 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,480.50 -1.98
Larsen 1,441.15 -1.78
ITC 271.00 -1.44
Bharti Airtel 350.50 -1.53
Yes Bank 93.35 -0.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram