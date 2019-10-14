Wholesale Inflation Eases to Over 3-year Low in September on Cheaper Fuel, Food Items
Inflation print for food articles, as a basket, remained nearly flat at 7.47 per cent during the month. Prices of potato fell by a further 22.50 per cent as against a decline of 21.28 per cent in August, according to a new data.
Representative Image India/REUTERS.
New Delhi: Wholesale inflation eased to more than three-year low of 0.33 per cent in September mainly due to falling prices of fuel and certain food articles, according to official data.
The wholesale price index-based inflation was 1.08 per cent in August this year and 5.22 per cent in September 2018. The previous low was recorded in June 2016 when wholesale inflation was in negative at 0.1 per cent.
Inflation print for food articles, as a basket, remained nearly flat at 7.47 per cent during the month. Prices of potato fell by a further 22.50 per cent as against a decline of 21.28 per cent in August, the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed.
For fuel and power category, inflation came in at (-) 7.05 per cent, as against (-) 4 per cent in the preceding month. For manufactured products, it slipped to negative territory at 0.42 per cent in September as against no change in prices during August.
"The sequential slide in the WPI inflation to a lower than forecast 0.3 per cent in September 2019, while broad-based, was driven primarily by deeper disinflation in fuel and power, and core WPI.
"Only two of the major categories, namely minerals and manufactured food products recorded an uptick in inflation in September 2019, underscoring the relatively benign inflationary conditions at the wholesale level for no food items," said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA.
With the sharp slide in inflation for fruit getting offset by the spike in vegetables, driven by onions, the primary food inflation remained elevated at 7.5 per cent in September 2019, she said.
Rahul Gupta, Currency Research Head, Emkay Global Financial Services said RBI prefers looking at CPI print, however, subdued wholesale inflation still keeps RBI rate cut on cards.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|727.75
|127.42
|Infosys
|786.10
|-3.52
|Yes Bank
|40.10
|1.26
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|5.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.80
|-5.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Fortis Health
|130.55
|-5.36
|IRCTC
|728.60
|127.69
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.90
|-5.74
|Yes Bank
|40.00
|1.01
|Tata Motors
|127.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|5.40
|ONGC
|135.25
|4.84
|Bharti Airtel
|393.55
|2.78
|UltraTechCement
|4,170.30
|2.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,250.60
|2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|127.80
|5.32
|ONGC
|135.20
|4.73
|Bharti Airtel
|392.65
|2.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,250.50
|2.23
|Sun Pharma
|394.60
|2.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|786.10
|-3.52
|Bajaj Finance
|3,883.30
|-2.26
|Power Grid Corp
|198.40
|-1.29
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,082.25
|-1.07
|UPL
|586.65
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|785.65
|-3.68
|Bajaj Finance
|3,881.65
|-2.37
|Power Grid Corp
|198.80
|-1.09
|Larsen
|1,422.65
|-0.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,583.75
|-0.27
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's Baby Shower Party
- I-League Clubs to be in ISL as AFC-AIFF Decide on Single League Roadmap
- This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India
- 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beat Jelena Ostapenko to Win First WTA Title at Linz