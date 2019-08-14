Wholesale Inflation in July Falls to Multi-year Low of 1.08 Percent

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation July fell to a multi-year low of 1.08 per cent mainly on account of cheaper fuel and food items, government data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 2.02 per cent in June this year and 5.27 per cent in July 2018.

The government data said inflation in food articles was 6.15 per cent in July as against 6.98 per cent in the previous month.

Similarly, wholesale inflation in fuel and power segment contracted further to (-) 3.64 per cent as against (-) 2.2 per cent in June.

The retail inflation in July too had eased to 3.15 per cent over the previous month when it was 3.18 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.