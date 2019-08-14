Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wholesale Inflation in July Falls to Multi-year Low of 1.08 Percent

Inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 2.02 per cent in June this year and 5.27 per cent in July 2018.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Wholesale Inflation in July Falls to Multi-year Low of 1.08 Percent
A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata. (Reuters/file photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation July fell to a multi-year low of 1.08 per cent mainly on account of cheaper fuel and food items, government data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 2.02 per cent in June this year and 5.27 per cent in July 2018.

The government data said inflation in food articles was 6.15 per cent in July as against 6.98 per cent in the previous month.

Similarly, wholesale inflation in fuel and power segment contracted further to (-) 3.64 per cent as against (-) 2.2 per cent in June.

The retail inflation in July too had eased to 3.15 per cent over the previous month when it was 3.18 per cent.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
