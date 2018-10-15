GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wholesale Price Index Inflation Rises to 5.13% in September

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 4.53 per cent in August and 3.14 per cent in September last year.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wholesale Price Index Inflation Rises to 5.13% in September
File photo of a labourer sitting on sacks of food grains while waiting for customers at a wholesale market. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices rose to a two-month high of 5.13 per cent in September, mainly due to hardening of food prices and rise in cost of petrol and diesel.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 4.53 per cent in August and 3.14 per cent in September last year.

According to the government data released Monday, food articles witnessed hardening of prices with deflation at 0.21 per cent September as against 4.04 per cent in August.

Deflation in vegetables was 3.83 per cent in September, compared to 20.18 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' basket in September was 16.65 per cent. Individually, in petrol and diesel it was 17.21 per cent and 22.18 per cent, respectively, and for LPG it was 33.51 per cent.

Among food articles, potato inflation spiked to 80.13 per cent in September, while onion and fruits witnessed deflation of 25.23 per cent and 7.35 per cent, respectively. Deflation in pulses stood at 18.14 per cent.

The 5.13 per cent inflation is the highest in two months, and a higher inflation than this level was last seen in July at 5.27 per cent.

Data released last week showed retail inflation rose to 3.77 per cent in September from 3.69 per cent in the previous month. The RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation data while formulating monetary policy.

In its fourth monetary policy review for the fiscal last week, the Reserve Bank maintained status quo on the benchmark interest rate but warned that volatile and rising oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions pose substantial risks to the growth and inflation.

For October-March, the RBI pegged CPI-based retail inflation to be between 3.9-4.5 per cent.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,865.10 +131.52 ( +0.38%)

NIFTY 50

10,512.50 +40.00 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,139.75 1.17
ICICI Bank 313.35 -1.89
IndusInd Bank 1,626.95 -1.56
Dewan Housing 281.60 -3.64
HDFC Bank 2,008.05 1.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 281.35 -4.14
Lupin 880.45 4.15
Yes Bank 245.90 -0.32
Reliance 1,139.80 1.19
HUL 1,526.60 -2.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,566.85 4.75
Cipla 647.85 4.01
Infosys 698.80 2.95
ITC 282.50 2.65
BPCL 296.35 2.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 699.10 2.95
ITC 281.60 2.51
ONGC 160.00 1.78
TCS 1,949.15 1.60
Sun Pharma 599.50 1.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 5,634.25 -3.08
HUL 1,526.30 -2.76
HPCL 212.50 -2.70
M&M 749.00 -2.54
GAIL 351.05 -2.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,526.60 -2.68
M&M 748.60 -2.63
ICICI Bank 313.20 -1.76
Vedanta 210.95 -1.52
Axis Bank 575.85 -1.51
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...