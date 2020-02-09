Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Business
1-min read

Why Coronavirus Outbreak in China Could Hit Indian Pharma Sector

China accounted for 67.56 per cent of total imports of bulk drugs and drug intermediates in 2018-19 at USD 2,405.42 million.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Why Coronavirus Outbreak in China Could Hit Indian Pharma Sector
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan on Saturday. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Indian pharma firms are closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus in China as it could impact the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, if the situation in the neighbouring nation does not improve soon.

China accounted for 67.56 per cent of total imports of bulk drugs and drug intermediates in 2018-19 at USD 2,405.42 million.

"The situation is being closely monitored by all companies. The government is seized of the issue and all are working in an integrated way to deal with the situation." Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain told PTI.

The areas being looked into are close monitoring of the developments, inventory of critical APIs / intermediates, evaluation of alternate sources where possible and regulatory approvals for environmental clearance for certain APIs where capacity is available, he added.

"India has a high dependence on fermentation-based APIs/ Intermediates namely antibiotics and vitamins. Companies have been maintaining 2-3 months inventory of these APIs and Intermediates," Jain said.

In similar vein, a Sanofi India spokesperson said: "It is too soon to predict any impact that the coronavirus outbreak might have. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure we have no discontinuity in supply."

India imports bulk drugs/active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for producing medicines including certain essential medicines from China.

The government has earlier said most of the imports of the bulk drugs and APIs are being done because of economic considerations.

On the governmental front, India has cancelled all visas issued to foreign nationals coming from China as it stepped up efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus after 150 passengers were identified with symptoms of the deadly virus and sent to isolation units.

It has also stepped up screening of passengers at 21 airports as well as 12 major seaports and all minor ports.

The government has directed all 12 major ports to immediately put in place screening, detection and quarantine system for disembarking seafarers and cruise passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AAVAS Financier 1,843.40 -6.02
ICICI Bank 536.40 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,857.55 -0.19
Nestle 16,305.95 0.13
Welspun India 44.80 3.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 115.70 3.30
ONGC 109.30 1.91
Axis Bank 745.90 1.21
HCL Tech 607.50 1.36
Hero Motocorp 2,442.15 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 173.60 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,298.70 -2.69
M&M 568.80 -1.95
Reliance 1,433.75 -1.64
Tata Steel 470.95 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram