Why Does 'Study in India' Focus on African Countries? Budget 2020 Has the Answer

This time, Nirmala Sitharaman said IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’.

February 1, 2020
Why Does 'Study in India' Focus on African Countries? Budget 2020 Has the Answer
New Delhi: In the Union Budget presented on Saturday, the government has given a push to making India a higher education destination for foreign students, an assertion also made in the previous budget.

This time, Sitharaman said IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’.

Last year, the ministry shared the names of the countries that enthusiastically participated in the programme. More than 70,000 students from 190 countries had applied for admissions in these seats in the last academic session. With the help of the campaign, the government is expecting a quantum jump in the number of international students in the country.

The countries that registered maximum number of students are Ethiopia (12,047), Nigeria (11,108), Afghanistan (7,905), Nepal (7,806), Bangladesh (5,902), Kenya (3,626), Tanzania (3,531), Rwanda (2,542) Ghana (2,344) and Uganda (2,018).

In all, there are registrations from over 190 countries.

"IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to 'Study in India'," said Sitharaman during the presentation of the Budget. The aim of the campaign is to make available high-quality premier education in India at affordable costs for international students.

The campaign focuses on bringing international students to study in top-ranking higher educational institutions in India. It aims to maintain the image of India a historical destination for higher knowledge.

For this, the 100 top institutions in the country were identified to admit 30,000 international students every year.

