Why is This New Liquor Policy Leading to a Liquor Crisis in the National Capital?

The liquor stores in Delhi have worn an empty look, where the shelves of the store are empty and are badly stocked. In Delhi, people are struggling to get the booze of their own choice- thanks to the new Liquor License policy that is set to be implemented from November 16. Due to the implementation of New Liquor Policy from November 16, all the private liquor stores in Delhi will remain shut from October 1 to November 16- leading to a liquor crisis in Delhi. Under the new excise policy of the city government, retail liquor sale licenses have already been allocated to the highest bidders in 32 zones, each having around 10 wards and 27 liquor vendors. Due to the shutting of private liquor stores in Delhi for almost 45 days, Liquor traders in Delhi have warned of illegal and heavy black marketing of liquor during the festival season.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister told one media publication that Delhi government is expected to earn around Rs 10,000 crore in a year from bidding of liquor shops with the implementation of new liquor policy. Under the new liquor policy, the government has received 215 bids for retail vends in 32 zones across the city.

What this new liquor policy is?

The Delhi government made its new liquor policy public in July of this year which pitches for uniform distribution of liquor outlets in the city, including at least two air-conditioned vends in every municipal ward, five super-premium stores, and 10 stores at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The policy made clear that the government will exit the business of selling liquor through its undertakings.

To prevent the formation of syndicates leading to overcharging and brand influencing, the government had floated tenders inviting bids for setting up retail vends under the new policy. In contrast to the older policy in which licensee is not allowed to give any discount, rebate on the MRP, the new policy leaved onto the licensee to decide on these matters.

The policy states that every vend shall provide a walk-in experience and be designed accordingly. To illustrate, customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or in the pavement and buy through the counter. Each customer shall be given access inside the vend and the entire selection and sale process shall be completed within the vend premise. The vendor has closed glass doors and should be air-conditioned and well lit… Licensee will ensure no dry snacks or cooked food outlet gets opened right outside the shop which encourages people to drink and loiter around the shop itself.

In order to evade the rampant smuggling of liquor that happens from adjoining Haryana, UP, under the new policy, the price of liquor brands in Delhi will be decided after taking inputs from the retail stores and taking into account the price of the product in the neighboring states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has asked the wholesalers and government stores to maintain adequate supply of the liquor in the national capital. The instruction was passed onto vendors and traders, keeping in mind the festival season which is around the corner in which demand of liquor is bound to go up.

