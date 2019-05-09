English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why is Thursday Important for Cash-starved Jet Airways?
Key bidder Etihad Airways may outline its bid for Jet Airways on Thursday itself since Friday (10 May) is a holiday in UAE, where Etihad is based.
Jet Airways employees display placards as they gather to make an appeal for saving the cash-starved airline following the shutdown of its operations. (PTI)
Loading...
Jet Airways India Ltd, the full-service airline that ran out of cash and temporarily shut down operations on 17 April, stares at an important day ahead as the bidding process will be concluded tomorrow, i.e. 10 May. It is critical for Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal, to get a buyer who brings urgent funding to pay Jet Airways employees, lessors and slowly get Jet Airways operations back to the pre-crisis level.
Private equity firm TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Etihad Airways are in the race to buy a stake in the grounded airline. If the bidding doesn’t go through as planned, other options would be looked at. Lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), had earlier said that they may also consider initiating bankruptcy proceedings against Jet Airways.
According to a report, key bidder Etihad Airways may outline its bid for Jet Airways on Thursday itself since Friday (10 May) is a holiday in UAE, where Etihad is based.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal, on Wednesday also got its first full proposal from an unlikely group of investors that includes two little known entrepreneurs--a British and an NRI--and investment firms Future Trend Capital Investments, Redcliffe Capital and Adi Partners. Future Trend and Adi Partners had earlier teamed up with Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to submit an expression of interest for the airline. Redcliffe Capital had also submitted an EoI (expression of interest) along with Think Capital. But, none of those was shortlisted to put in a bid.
“We submitted the bid last night,” said British entrepreneur Jason Unsworth, the founder of airline start-up Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines. He is joined by Lakshay Uttam, the founder of My World Ventures, an Amsterdam-based firm with interests in hospitality and aviation. It remains to be seen if SBI Caps, which is overseeing the bidding process, will accept the bid as none of the investors was shortlisted earlier.
Jet Airways shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 134 apiece on BSE in early trade on Thursday.
Private equity firm TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Etihad Airways are in the race to buy a stake in the grounded airline. If the bidding doesn’t go through as planned, other options would be looked at. Lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), had earlier said that they may also consider initiating bankruptcy proceedings against Jet Airways.
According to a report, key bidder Etihad Airways may outline its bid for Jet Airways on Thursday itself since Friday (10 May) is a holiday in UAE, where Etihad is based.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal, on Wednesday also got its first full proposal from an unlikely group of investors that includes two little known entrepreneurs--a British and an NRI--and investment firms Future Trend Capital Investments, Redcliffe Capital and Adi Partners. Future Trend and Adi Partners had earlier teamed up with Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to submit an expression of interest for the airline. Redcliffe Capital had also submitted an EoI (expression of interest) along with Think Capital. But, none of those was shortlisted to put in a bid.
“We submitted the bid last night,” said British entrepreneur Jason Unsworth, the founder of airline start-up Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines. He is joined by Lakshay Uttam, the founder of My World Ventures, an Amsterdam-based firm with interests in hospitality and aviation. It remains to be seen if SBI Caps, which is overseeing the bidding process, will accept the bid as none of the investors was shortlisted earlier.
Jet Airways shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 134 apiece on BSE in early trade on Thursday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,255.70
|-3.37
|Yes Bank
|166.40
|3.51
|Zee Entertain
|355.75
|7.28
|Tata Motors
|186.35
|0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,255.55
|-3.38
|Yes Bank
|166.55
|3.61
|Zee Entertain
|356.90
|7.08
|Jet Airways
|146.50
|11.45
|Infosys
|721.65
|0.49
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|355.75
|7.28
|Yes Bank
|166.60
|3.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|682.35
|1.39
|Hero Motocorp
|2,535.00
|1.41
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,415.00
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|166.55
|3.61
|Hero Motocorp
|2,527.80
|1.08
|Bajaj Finance
|2,945.80
|0.82
|Infosys
|721.65
|0.49
|Bajaj Auto
|2,971.80
|0.29
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,255.70
|-3.37
|JSW Steel
|282.00
|-2.51
|NTPC
|127.45
|-2.56
|Coal India
|242.85
|-2.51
|BPCL
|371.30
|-2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,255.55
|-3.38
|NTPC
|127.65
|-2.56
|Coal India
|243.05
|-2.35
|HCL Tech
|1,116.00
|-1.43
|Tata Steel
|517.00
|-1.24
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results