'Blue Sky Thinking': Why The First Economic Survey of Modi 2.0 Govt Has a Blue Cover

The Economic Survey 2019 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Thursday has a blue cover emphasising that the government has been guided by ‘blue sky thinking’ to achieve its vision of making the Indian economy touch the 5 trillion dollar mark.

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, “Eco Survey 2019 is imbued by the spirit ‘blue sky thinking’ in thinking about the appropriate economic model for India. This is reflected in the sky blue cover of the Survey,” Subramanian tweeted.

In 2018, the cover of the economic survey had a pink cover, expressing the government’s solidarity with women’s movements across the country.

“The theme of Eco Survey2019 is to enable shifting gears to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8% and thereby achieve the vision of Economy@5trillion,” he said in another tweet.

The Economic Survey, presented a day ahead of the Budget, has projected the GDP growth at 7 per cent in financial year 2019-20. The projection is higher than a growth rate of 6.8 per cent - the lowest in five years - clocked by the economy for the year ended March 31.

The blue cover has government’s economic expansion as the key focus apart from jobs, savings, data, law and investment.

“The cover design of #EcoSurvey2019 of “inter-linked gears” captures the idea of investment, savings, exports, growth and jobs being complementary and therefore forming components of a “Virtuous Cycle” with investment as the key driver,” he added.

Subramanian further said that the first economic survey of Narendra Modi government’s second term is inspired by Gandhiji's Talisman: “Recall the face of the poorest man [woman], and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her].”