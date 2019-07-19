Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Why the Sensex is Down 500 Points Today?

Stock markets took a hit after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed hopes of any tweaks in the Finance Bill to ring-fence foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the effects of the “super-rich” tax proposed in the Union Budget 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Why the Sensex is Down 500 Points Today?
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

The stock market benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled over 500 points in afternoon trade on Friday, i.e. 19 July, mainly led by decline in auto and finance stocks. At 1:34 pm, the Sensex was down 523.78 points, or 1.35%, to 38,373.68, while the Nifty declined 164.05 points, or 1.4%, to 11,432.85.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red. The BSE Auto index was the biggest loser, down over 2.7%, followed by realty, consumer durables and banking indices, down by around 2% each.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, just two were trading in the green – NTPC (up 1.4%) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (0.9%). Rest all were trading in the negative territory, with Bajaj Finance Ltd being the biggest loser (down 4.5%), followed by Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.7%) and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (down 3.4%).

Stock markets took a hit after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed hopes of any tweaks in the Finance Bill to ring-fence foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the effects of the “super-rich” tax proposed in the Union Budget 2019. “FPIs should consider the option of structuring themselves as companies rather than trusts to avoid paying the increased surcharge announced in Budget 2019,” Sitharaman said during a discussion on the Finance Bill in the Parliament on 18 July, adding: “FPIs registered as trusts will have to pay the new tax surcharge.”

Notably, foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 5,000 crore from the cash segment of Indian equity markets so far in July.

Corporate earnings declared so far also gave no reason for the markets to cheer. Apart from Infosys and IndusInd Bank, which reported a healthy jump in profits, hardly any other company has surprised investors.

“Disappointing results from YES Bank and MindTree dented sentiments. In the absence of any near term triggers, the negative bias in Indian equities could continue with pronounced weakness in midcap space,” said Gaurav Dua, Sr VP, Head – Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s largest company by market capitalisation, will declare its June quarter earnings later today. The refining and petrochemical volumes, and Jio and retail businesses are expected to be strong and may drive revenue growth on a sequential basis for the company. However, there could be some pressure on consolidated margin, which may impact profitability, say brokerages. The RIL stock was trading around 1% lower in afternoon trade.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,337.01 -560.45 ( -1.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,419.25 -177.65 ( -1.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 500.40 -13.69
Yes Bank 83.25 -2.97
Bajaj Finance 3,323.10 -4.17
ACC 1,543.65 -1.50
Reliance 1,249.00 -1.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Biocon 240.35 -8.63
Yes Bank 83.25 -2.97
RBL Bank 500.35 -13.71
ICICI Bank 410.10 -2.05
HDFC AMC 2,316.85 6.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.90 2.24
Titan Company 1,091.05 1.02
Coal India 221.90 0.73
TCS 2,076.95 0.53
BPCL 351.00 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.85 2.20
Coal India 221.95 0.68
Power Grid Corp 206.60 0.61
TCS 2,076.95 0.55
ONGC 144.10 0.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 571.30 -4.37
Bajaj Finance 3,323.10 -4.17
Eicher Motors 17,664.00 -4.03
Hero Motocorp 2,387.40 -3.71
Tata Motors 154.85 -3.67
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 571.35 -4.36
Bajaj Finance 3,322.05 -4.16
Tata Motors 154.80 -3.73
Hero Motocorp 2,387.65 -3.71
IndusInd Bank 1,421.45 -3.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram