Will Bring 15-20% Workforce Back at Office Premises to Begin With: Nasscom

Representative image

Representative image

Nasscom will allow employees to work premises in a phased manner after Government allowed IT and IT-enabled services to operate with up to 50 per cent strength.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Industry body Nasscom on Wednesday said it will bring back employees on work premises in a phased manner, starting with 15-20 per cent of workforce, to comply with the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry amid the nationwide lockdown.

The government on Tuesday extended the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for states, Union Territories and general public to follow during the extended lockdown till May 3.

According to the guidelines, IT and IT-enabled services will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent strength.

"We are looking at a phased approach starting with 15-20 per cent workforce being back at office premises" - @Debjani_Ghosh on the way forward for the IT industry keeping in mind the MHA directive," Nasscom said in a tweet.

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh also tweeted that Nasscom has issued a 'Back to Work SOP' to members and recommended 15-20 per cent in phase I.

Under the first phase of lockdown between March 24-April 14, the government had allowed only skeletal staff to be on-premises to run critical operations at IT and IT-enabled services organisations.

Most individuals in the IT companies were working from home to ensure business continuity.

