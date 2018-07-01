GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Will Continue to Evaluate, Pursue Growth Opportunities in India, Says Tata Steel

The company, it said, will continue to evaluate and pursue growth opportunities in India through organic and inorganic options in the future to grow in line with the underlying Indian economy.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Continue to Evaluate, Pursue Growth Opportunities in India, Says Tata Steel
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Terming the takeover of Bhushan Steel as "strategic investment", Tata Steel has said it will continue to pursue growth opportunities in India through both the organic and inorganic routes in future.

"The acquisition of Bhushan Steel is a strategic investment which has the potential to enhance Tata Steels product portfolio and market competitiveness in the near future," the steel firm said in its annual report.

The company, it said, will continue to evaluate and pursue growth opportunities in India through organic and inorganic options in the future to grow in line with the underlying Indian economy.

In addition to the organic growth strategy, Tata Steel also expressed its interest and bid for multiple assets that were put up for sale under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"Following a rigorous and transparent process...the company was identified as the highest bidder for the acquisition of controlling interest in Bhushan Steel Ltd," Tata Steel said in its Annual Report 2017-18.

In Europe, the company successfully restructured the British Steel Pension Scheme, including closing the scheme for future accruals under the Regulated Apportionment Arrangements, with the approval of the pension regulator in the UK.

Tata Steel also entered into a pact with Thyssenkrupp AG in September last year to combine the European steel businesses of both companies and create a leading pan-European steel enterprise.

The proposed joint venture, it said, will focus on driving cost synergies, technology and will have a differentiated product portfolio that will drive future value creation.

The process of creating the joint venture involves simultaneous multi-stakeholder consultations, which is currently at an advanced stage, it added.

Tata Steel, which emerged as the biggest bidder for Bhushan Steel with a Rs 32,500-crore deal in the insolvency process, completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in the debt-laden firm on May 18.

Post takeover, Tata Steel had said it will raise Rs 16,500 crore through debt instruments to fund Rs 32,500 crore acquisition of Bhushan Steel Ltd.

The remaining amount will be raised through internal resources, it had said.

The bankrupt firm was among the 12 stressed assets the RBI had referred for NCLT proceedings last year.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,423.48 +385.84 ( +1.10%)

Nifty 50

10,714.30 +125.20 ( +1.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,108.45 -22.40 -1.05
Reliance 972.45 +27.50 +2.91
HDFC 1,908.10 +30.10 +1.60
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Infosys 1,307.20 +17.60 +1.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 372.00 +9.95 +2.75
L&T Finance 151.45 +2.70 +1.82
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
Minda Corp 166.95 +4.15 +2.55
IDBI Bank 54.90 +5.00 +10.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 340.25 +20.70 +6.48
Titan Company 878.50 +42.15 +5.04
Hindalco 230.50 +9.45 +4.28
Tata Steel 567.75 +19.30 +3.52
Bajaj Auto 2,810.30 +94.30 +3.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.85 +19.80 +3.61
Bajaj Auto 2,811.15 +92.95 +3.42
Yes Bank 339.60 +10.40 +3.16
Reliance 972.95 +28.25 +2.99
Larsen 1,271.30 +35.30 +2.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,235.05 -60.70 -2.64
IndusInd Bank 1,932.20 -35.40 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 3,473.50 -42.55 -1.21
M&M 897.70 -10.05 -1.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,939.30 -28.60 -1.45
Hero Motocorp 3,472.05 -41.80 -1.19
HDFC Bank 2,108.05 -24.85 -1.17
M&M 896.80 -10.45 -1.15
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery