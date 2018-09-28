GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Will Never Sell My Shares in Yes Bank, Says CEO and MD Rana Kapoor

This statement from Yes Bank CEO and MD Rana Kapoor comes after the RBI asked him to quit the post by January next year.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2018, 5:15 PM IST
File photo of Rana Kapoor. (Image: CNBC-TV18/Twitter)
Mumbai: Yes Bank's founder and CEO Rana Kapoor, who has been asked by the RBI to quit the post by January, said Friday that he will not sell his shares in the bank even after demitting office.

Kapoor holds 10.66 per cent shares in the bank.

"In this leadership transition at @YESBANK, I continue to remain fully committed to the interests of the Bank and all its stakeholders. I will be fully guided by the Board of Directors of YES BANK and the Reserve Bank of India," he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Kapoor said, "I will never ever sell my @YESBANK shares" even after demitting office as managing director and CEO of the bank.

Rana Kapoor along with his brother-in-law Ashok Kapur had founded the bank in 2004.

The RBI recently asked Rana Kapoor to quit the post by January next year.

The bank's board, however, has sought more time from the RBI till September for a suitable successor.

Kapoor further said: "I will eventually bequeath my @YESBANK Promoter shares to my 3 daughters and subsequently to their children, with a request in my Will stating not to sell a single share, as Diamonds are Forever!!".

Shares of the Yes Bank closed at Rs 183.90, down 9.50 per cent on the BSE.
