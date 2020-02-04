Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Will RBI Cut Rates in its Last Monetary Policy Meet for FY20? Here’s What You Should Know

The bi-monthly meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins today and the panel will announce its decision on interest rates by noon on Thursday.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Will RBI Cut Rates in its Last Monetary Policy Meet for FY20? Here’s What You Should Know
Representative image.

After the Union Budget 2020 failed to meet market expectations of reviving growth and generating jobs in the country, the focus has now shifted to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) last monetary policy statement for fiscal 2019-20 that will be released on February 6.

The bi-monthly meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins today and the panel will announce its decision on interest rates by noon on Thursday. In its previous review in December, RBI had left the key repo rate unchanged.

Here’s all you should know about the sixth and last monetary policy meeting of 2019-20:

-How does monetary policy work? Monetary policy basically manages liquidity in the economy to control inflation rate. If RBI reduces repo rate, lending rates go down, thereby raising volumes of loans and money supply. This can help in boosting economic growth.

On the other hand, by raising repo rate, RBI can reduce liquidity in the economy as loans become more expensive, thereby reducing inflation.

- What are the current benchmark rates? Repo rate, or the rate at which RBI lends money to the commercial banks, currently stands at 5.15%. Whereas, reverse repo rate, or the rate at which commercial banks park their money with the central bank, is currently 4.9%.

CRR, or cash reserve ratio, currently stands at 4%. CRR is a requirement set by RBI for domestic banks to determine the minimum amount of cash reserve they need to keep to meet payment obligations. It is calculated as the percentage of the deposits that should be kept aside by banks.

-What are markets expecting? Markets are widely expecting another status quo by RBI as retail inflation peaked in December to a five-year high of 7.3%. The MPC has, anyways, cut rates by 135 basis points over five straight meetings last year to boost growth and may wait for the full effect of these cuts to be passed on to consumers before reducing rates again.

Experts say that RBI is now forecast to next cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.9% only in the October 2020 meeting after which it may resume cutting rates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Manappuram Fin 173.40 -5.86
ICICI Bank 533.85 3.54
Indiabulls Hsg 280.55 9.29
SBI 306.10 2.72
Reliance 1,415.05 2.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 216.10 4.04
Titan Company 1,243.95 4.89
Bajaj Finance 4,534.25 3.95
HDFC 2,348.65 3.89
ICICI Bank 533.85 3.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,172.00 -3.57
HUL 2,144.00 -1.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram