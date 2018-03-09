English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Wait for US Notification to See Impact of Tariff Hikes, Says Govt
When asked what would be impact of the US duty hike on India, the commerce secretary said "of course" there would be some impact as India is an exporter.
US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The central government on Friday said it is waiting for the US notification on hike in import tariff on steel and aluminium to gauge its impact on domestic players amid global outcry over the US decision to increase duties beyond its commitment at the WTO.
US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war. Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico. The contentious tariffs will go into effect in 15 days.
Talking to reporters here, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said there is a "disquiet" as the US has raised duties on certain items beyond the bound rates or its commitment at the World Trade Organisation.
When asked what would be impact of the US duty hike on India, the Secretary said "of course" there would be some impact as India is an exporter.
"We will wait to see what from it (US notification on tariff hike) will take," she said.
When asked if other countries too have raised duties beyond the bound rate, Teaotia said no other WTO member has used the "security exception" argument as done by the US in raising duties on import of steel and aluminium. India, she said, is not a protectionist country and has always kept its import duties in the WTO bound rates.
She further said that 17 countries, including India, had expressed concern over the US plans to raise tariffs during the General Council Meeting of the WTO at Geneva in Switzerland. To another question on US demand to lower import duty on super-bikes, like Harley Davidson, Teaotia said India has its own 'Make in India' and is largest producer of motor bikes. She did not elaborate further.
Also Watch
US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war. Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico. The contentious tariffs will go into effect in 15 days.
Talking to reporters here, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said there is a "disquiet" as the US has raised duties on certain items beyond the bound rates or its commitment at the World Trade Organisation.
When asked what would be impact of the US duty hike on India, the Secretary said "of course" there would be some impact as India is an exporter.
"We will wait to see what from it (US notification on tariff hike) will take," she said.
When asked if other countries too have raised duties beyond the bound rate, Teaotia said no other WTO member has used the "security exception" argument as done by the US in raising duties on import of steel and aluminium. India, she said, is not a protectionist country and has always kept its import duties in the WTO bound rates.
She further said that 17 countries, including India, had expressed concern over the US plans to raise tariffs during the General Council Meeting of the WTO at Geneva in Switzerland. To another question on US demand to lower import duty on super-bikes, like Harley Davidson, Teaotia said India has its own 'Make in India' and is largest producer of motor bikes. She did not elaborate further.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|606.75
|-29.15
|-4.58
|HDFC
|1,818.60
|+19.85
|+1.10
|SBI
|253.25
|-3.55
|-1.38
|Reliance
|913.10
|+1.65
|+0.18
|Ashok Leyland
|147.00
|+2.85
|+1.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Central Bank
|76.45
|+6.75
|+9.68
|Federal Bank
|93.80
|+0.70
|+0.75
|HG Infra Engg
|270.05
|+0.05
|+0.02
|Tata Steel
|605.60
|-29.60
|-4.66
|IDBI Bank
|70.70
|-4.15
|-5.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|619.20
|+12.00
|+1.98
|Bajaj Finance
|1,654.20
|+26.15
|+1.61
|HDFC
|1,818.60
|+19.85
|+1.10
|TCS
|3,034.10
|+30.15
|+1.00
|Eicher Motors
|27,963.85
|+252.00
|+0.91
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|606.75
|-29.15
|-4.58
|Axis Bank
|505.35
|-15.20
|-2.92
|Adani Ports
|377.90
|-10.05
|-2.59
|Yes Bank
|303.25
|-5.30
|-1.72
|Sun Pharma
|506.80
|-7.80
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|605.60
|-29.60
|-4.66
|Adani Ports
|380.00
|-8.60
|-2.21
|Axis Bank
|505.35
|-14.80
|-2.85
|Sun Pharma
|506.80
|-8.60
|-1.67
|ICICI Bank
|292.70
|-4.25
|-1.43
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sufi Singer Pyarelal, Younger Of The Wadali Brothers Duo, Passes Away At 75
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018