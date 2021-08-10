Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment Date, Time, Listing: When, How to Check Status, Refund

Windlas Biotech initial public offering (IPO) is expected to finalise the share allotment status on Wednesday. The IPO of pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organisation was subscribed 22.47 times. Windlas Biotech IPO received bids for 13.78 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 61.36 lakh equity shares. The portion reserved for the institutional buyers. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was booked 15.73 times, while the retail portion saw a 24.27 times subscription.

Windlas Biotech aims to mobilise Rs 401.53 crore through its public offer, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 236.53 crore by Vimla Windlass, and Tano India Private Equity Fund II. The proceeds will be used for purchasing the equipment required for capacity expansion of its existing facility at the Dehradun plant – IV, addition of injectables dosage capability at existing facility at Dehradun plant – II, working capital requirements, and repayment of borrowings.

Incorporated in 2001, Windlas Biotech offers a range of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services from product discovery to product development, licensing, and commercial manufacturing of generic products including complex generics. It further sells its own branded products in the trade generics and over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Currently, the focus of the company is to launch complex generic products in the chronic therapeutic category related to lifestyle-related disorders.

Investors can check share in two ways on Wednesday — 1) Via BSE, 2) Via the IPO registrar’s website.

How to Check Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Windlas Biotech Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Windlas Biotech IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Windlas Biotech Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

The grey market premium (GMP) of Windlas Biotech was commanding a price of Rs 80, over the issue size of ₹448 to ₹460 on August 10. Windlas Biotech GMP was up by 17 per cent on Tuesday. It indicated a healthy listing for Windlas Biotech share. The shares will likely to hit the market on August 17.

