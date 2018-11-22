GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Wipro, Adani Ports to Move Out of Sensex from December 24; HCL Tech, Bajaj Fin to Enter

Changes have also been made in various other indices, including Sensex Next 50, BSE 200 and BSE 500 and sectoral indices such as bankex and Teck.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2018, 8:31 PM IST
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
New Delhi: Information technology major Wipro and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd will be dropped from the Sensex, effective December 24.

In their places, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance will enter the index, according to information available with the BSE website. Besides, Power Finance Corporation will move out from the BSE 100 index, while Edelweiss Financial Services will be included in the index.

Bharti Infratel, Lupin and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be excluded from the Sensex 50 index and these firms will be replaced by Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries and JSW Steel. "Effective at the open of Monday, December 24, 2018, ...changes will be made to these indices," the website noted.

Further, changes have been made in various other indices, including Sensex Next 50, BSE 200 and BSE 500 and sectoral indices such as bankex and Teck.
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,981.02 -218.78 ( -0.62%)

NIFTY 50

10,526.75 -73.30 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.31
Indiabulls Hsg 705.70 0.05
HDFC Bank 2,005.50 -0.66
Reliance 1,102.85 -0.90
TCS 1,812.55 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.24
Torrent Pharma 1,643.15 0.39
Dewan Housing 232.40 -1.06
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
ICICI Bank 351.95 -1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 458.85 4.59
Adani Ports 368.15 1.91
Larsen 1,410.15 0.57
ONGC 152.25 0.33
HDFC 1,873.70 0.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 367.15 1.73
Larsen 1,409.35 0.49
HDFC 1,874.50 0.35
ONGC 152.20 0.30
TCS 1,815.25 0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 746.10 -2.99
IOC 138.25 -2.37
Grasim 843.35 -2.36
UltraTechCement 3,950.40 -2.31
Hindalco 218.10 -2.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 745.75 -3.02
Tata Steel 539.95 -2.28
Wipro 307.45 -2.10
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
Coal India 256.75 -1.61
See all Top Losers »

