Wipro Careers: IT Job Vacancies in India, Check Position, Salary, Eligibility, How to Apply

There is a piece of good news for all those who are looking for a job in the software and IT sector, software giant Wipro is looking for senior software engineers, cloud integration consultant, google cloud admin. Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The company is into cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help their clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. The company has over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents.

Senior Software Engineer

The position of senior software engineer at Wipro requires min 2-4 years’ industry experience in web application development with knowledge of Java/J2EE, angular 8, spring boot, hibernate and SQL/Oracle, microservices. Apart from this, hands on experience of UPoint Foundation. In addition to all these skills, the flexibility for working in the shift model is also one of the most important requirements. The job of senior software engineer is based of Gurgaon.

Cloud Integration Consultant

Those who want to apply for the position of cloud integration consultants should have knowledge about cloud integration, in depth knowledge of any one technological or industry practice area and overview of 2-3 other areas. However, in the job post minimum work experience of 5-8 years is required. As a consultant, the company wants a candidate with an in-depth knowledge in any of the industry practices.

Senior Architect

The position of senior architect requires minimum 10 years of experience and to apply for this designation one is expected to have in depth knowledge of specified multiple technological areas, which includes knowledge of applicable processes, methodologies, standards, products and frameworks. In addition to all these, you would be responsible for defining and documenting architecture, capturing and documenting non-functional (architectural) requirements, preparing estimates and defining technical solutions to proposals (RFPs). You are required to guide team of Architects, who would be responsible specific architectural area or part of the architecture/solution. You need to collaborate with multiple teams from wipro/customer to arrive at technical and tactical decisions. The person who will be hired for this designation will work at Bengaluru office.

Salary

According to Glassdoor, the pay scale for the position of Senior Software engineer at Wipro lies in between Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh per annum, and the additional pay Rs 96,741 per annum is paid on an average basis. The senior software engineer job is based out of Gurgaon, Haryana, Cloud Integration Consultant is based out of Keonics Electronics City in Bengaluru, and Google cloud admin architect is also based out of the same location in Bengaluru.

How to Apply For These Jobs?

One can apply for these jobs after going on the website https://careers.wipro.com/global-india/jobs. And clicking on the particular job will take you onto the page where you will have to fill in all details. After filling all the details, one needs to submit the information.

Wipro, in April, overtook Noida-headquartered HCL Technologies to become the third-largest Indian IT services company by market capitalization. Information technology (IT) giant Wipro reported a 35.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,242.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22). Wipro had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,390 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, the figure increased by 9.09 per cent from Rs 2,972 crore posted in the March quarter of FY21. Recently, Wipro has partnered with Google Cloud to launch the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore to facilitate “cloud services, ensure seamless cloud adoption and accelerate innovation. The innovation center will offer a unique combination of people, processes and platforms to create a futuristic experience for customers globally, Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

