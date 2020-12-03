Wipro, Dabur India, Tata Chemicals: Stocks in Focus Today

Following a subdued trend in Asian peers, India market is likely to open flat on December 3. SGX Nifty was trading 1.00 points lower at 13,15 at 7 am. This indicates a flat start for Nifty50 and Sensex.

Here are some of the top stocks that investors should watch on December 3:

Wipro: The company has received a contract from Verifone for its cloud services. This contract is multi-year.

Mahindra & Mahindra: AAA rating on long-term bank facilities of Rs 1,402.42 crore and A1+ rating on short-term facilities of Rs 38.58 crore has been affirmed by CARE ratings.

Dabur India: The company has said that it is complying with the 22 parameters that FSSAI has mandated for testing honey. It also said that their honey passed the NMR test in Germany. This comes in response to a CSE study.

Reliance Capital: There are eight companies that have expressed their interest in acquiring Reliance Capital, including US-based Oaktree.

Tata Chemicals: There are 18,07,245 shares of the company worth over Rs 76.07 crore that have been bought by its promoter Tata Sons Pvt Ltd via open market transaction. The average price of share was Rs 420.92 per share.

Apollo Hospital Enterprises: The board of this company has approved raising Rs 1,500 crores in one or more tranches.

Axis Bank: Between November 26 and November 27, as many as 36.25 lakh shares of the company have been sold by Specified Undertaking of The Unit Trust of India for Rs 221.47 crores. The stake of SUUTI has been reduced to 4.12 percent now from 4.24 percent earlier.

Bharti Infratel: Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel has bought 4.94 percent stake in the company for Rs 2,882.32 crores.

DHFL: The Committee of Creditors has decided that December 14 will be the deadline to submit bids after voting in favour for revised bids.