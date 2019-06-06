Take the pledge to vote

Wipro Founder Azim Premji to Retire by End of July, Abidali Neemuchwala Named New MD

Azim Premji's son Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer and a board member, will take over as the executive chairman of the company.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Wipro Founder Azim Premji to Retire by End of July, Abidali Neemuchwala Named New MD
File photo of Wipro chairman Azim Premji. (Reuters)
New Delhi: IT czar Azim Premji will retire as executive chairman of Wipro with effect from July 30, but will continue to serve on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman, the company said in a statement.

His son Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer and a board member, will take over as the executive chairman of the company.

"Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of the Indian technology industry and founder of Wipro Limited, will retire as executive chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30, 2019, after having led the company for 53 years. However, he will continue to serve on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman," Wipro said in a statement announcing the top deck changes.

The board has also announced that chief executive and executive director Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be re-designated as CEO and managing director.

"These changes will be effective July 31, 2019, subject to shareholder approval," the company added.

