Wipro, Infosys, SAIL: Top Stocks for Investors on Makar Sankranti

Giving a pause to its continuous positive run, the BSE Sensex closed in negative on Wednesday, while Nifty ended in the green. The Indian stock market on Thursday may open marginally lower as the SGX Nifty indicated opening in red for the domestic market by trading 11.50 points lower at 14,602.

On January 13, the BSE Sensex declined 24.79 points or 0.050 percent to close at 49,492.32. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty saw a positive closing at 14,564.85 up by 1.40 points or 0.0096 percent.

Here are the top stocks for the investors on the occasion of Makar Sankranti:

Wipro: The software services company released its December Quarter result on Wednesday, reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 2,966 crore rising by 20.8 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company also reported a dollar revenue growth of 3.9 percent at USD 2,071 million, highest in 36 quarters.

Infosys: Infosys also released its Q3 data and reported a 7.3 percent rise in profit at Rs 5,197 crore on QoQ basis. Revenue of the company stood at Rs 25,927 crore, rising by 5.5 percent QoQ and 12.27 percent YoY.

SAIL: Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has informed via his tweet that Offer for Sale (OFS) in SAIL will open on Thursday (January 14) for non-retail investors and on 15th January (Friday) for retail investors. The Government of India would divest 5 percent equity with a 5 percent greenshoe option. The offer price has been fixed at Rs 64 per share.

IndusInd Bank: As per CNBC-TV18, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted IndusInd bank's promoters extension until February 18 on warrant subscription.

5Paisa Capital: The company on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 3.06 crore in the December quarter.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: The company will release its Q3 results on January 14.

HFCL Limited: After the board meeting, the company will release its quarterly results on January 14.

Tata Steel Long Products: The company will also report its quarterly result on Thursday.