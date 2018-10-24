GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Wipro Q2 Net Profit Drops 14% to Rs 1,889 Crore

Wipro's revenue from operations, however, grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 14,541 crore during the period under review from Rs 13,423.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted a 13.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,889 crore for the July-September quarter of 2018-19 compared to the year-ago period.

The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,191.8 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

Its revenue from operations, however, grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 14,541 crore during the period under review from Rs 13,423.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Wipro, which gets bulk of its topline from IT services, said its board has approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director.

"... the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on October 24, 2018, approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years with effect from January 1, 2019," it said in a separate filing.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
