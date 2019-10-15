Wipro Q2 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 2,552 Crore

New Delhi: Wipro Ltd on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for September quarter stood at 15,875.4 crore compared to 15,203.2 crore a year ago.

The Bengaluru-based company's revenue came in 4 per cent higher year-on-year at Rs 1,51,25.6 crore.

Wipro has guided for 0.8-2.8 per cent sequential growth in IT service revenue for December quarter, saying revenue from that business is expected to be USD 2,065-2,106 million.

For the just concluded quarter, the company's IT services segment revenue was at USD 2,048.9 million, an increase of 2.5 per cent year-on-year, a Wipro statement said.

The operating margin for IT services in the just-ended quarter improved year-on-year to 18.1 per cent. The net income at Rs 2,552.7 crore, translated into 35.1 per cent increase.

Commenting on the earning scorecard, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Wipro's CEO and Managing Director said: "We had a good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins. The overall growth was broad based with 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a year on year basis..."

He said that the company signed a large deal in India aligned to its strategy of taking global offerings to India customers. Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro, said that the company delivered operating margins in a tight range after absorbing the impact of two months of wage hike.

"Growth remains our priority and we remain invested for future. We also successfully completed the share buyback programme in September, which saw strong participation from our investors," Dalal said.

Wipro statement said during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the company concluded buyback of 323.1 million equity shares as approved earlier by the Board of Directors at their meeting on April 16, 2019. "This has resulted in a total cash outflow of Rs 10,500 crore (USD 1.49 billion).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.