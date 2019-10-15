Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Wipro Q2 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 2,552 Crore

A Wipro statement said during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the company concluded buyback of 323.1 million equity shares as approved earlier by the Board of Directors at their meeting on April 16, 2019.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wipro Infra Engineering Announces Launch of Industrial Automation Biz (Image: Reuters)
For Representation (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Wipro Ltd on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for September quarter stood at 15,875.4 crore compared to 15,203.2 crore a year ago.

The Bengaluru-based company's revenue came in 4 per cent higher year-on-year at Rs 1,51,25.6 crore.

Wipro has guided for 0.8-2.8 per cent sequential growth in IT service revenue for December quarter, saying revenue from that business is expected to be USD 2,065-2,106 million.

For the just concluded quarter, the company's IT services segment revenue was at USD 2,048.9 million, an increase of 2.5 per cent year-on-year, a Wipro statement said.

The operating margin for IT services in the just-ended quarter improved year-on-year to 18.1 per cent. The net income at Rs 2,552.7 crore, translated into 35.1 per cent increase.

Commenting on the earning scorecard, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Wipro's CEO and Managing Director said: "We had a good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins. The overall growth was broad based with 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a year on year basis..."

He said that the company signed a large deal in India aligned to its strategy of taking global offerings to India customers. Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro, said that the company delivered operating margins in a tight range after absorbing the impact of two months of wage hike.

"Growth remains our priority and we remain invested for future. We also successfully completed the share buyback programme in September, which saw strong participation from our investors," Dalal said.

Wipro statement said during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the company concluded buyback of 323.1 million equity shares as approved earlier by the Board of Directors at their meeting on April 16, 2019. "This has resulted in a total cash outflow of Rs 10,500 crore (USD 1.49 billion).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,428.30 +87.15 ( +0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 623.70 9.67
HUL 2,064.40 2.49
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
RBL Bank 264.05 1.99
Maruti Suzuki 6,985.75 2.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Consumer 195.55 -14.77
Future Life 413.10 2.71
Bandhan Bank 625.05 10.14
Federal Bank 85.40 2.58
Indiabulls Hsg 189.05 -4.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 19,199.10 4.75
Vedanta 153.50 3.86
Zee Entertain 250.70 3.21
M&M 583.40 2.59
Hero Motocorp 2,675.70 2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 153.45 3.79
M&M 584.60 2.83
ONGC 138.75 2.63
Hero Motocorp 2,677.90 2.63
Maruti Suzuki 6,987.70 2.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.65 -2.52
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 256.95 -0.96
JSW Steel 219.65 -0.81
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.55 -2.53
Infosys 767.80 -2.27
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.67
HCL Tech 1,084.10 -0.27
Bajaj Finance 3,880.30 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram