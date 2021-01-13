News18 Logo

Wipro Q3 Net Profit Up 20.8 Per Cent to Rs 2,968 Crore
1-MIN READ

Wipro Q3 Net Profit Up 20.8 Per Cent to Rs 2,968 Crore

Representative image.

Representative image.

The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

Its revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to Rs 15,670 crore from Rs 15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.


