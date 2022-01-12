Wipro Q3 Results: Standalone Net Profit at Rs 2,420 Cr, Revenue Up 21%, Dividend Announced

Information Technology major Wipro’s standalone net profit reported at Rs 2,419.8 crore, down by 8.67 per cent year-on-year for the December quarter. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2649.7 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The company board declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

Revenue from the operations increased 21.29 per cent to Rs 15,278 crore for the period under review. The revenue stood at Rs 12,596 crore for the same period last year.

“Wipro has delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of strong performance, both on revenues, and margins. Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than $100 mn revenue league, in the last 12 months," company’s CEO and Director Thierry Delaporte said.

“We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics. We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3 percent of net income," Jatin Dalal, Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer, said.

