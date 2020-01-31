Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala to Step Down Due to 'Family Commitments', Hunt on for Successor
Neemuchwala, 52, will continue to hold the office of the CEO and Managing Director, until a successor is appointed.
File photo of Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala (Twitter)
IT services major Wipro on Friday said its CEO and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down from the company.
Neemuchwala, 52, will continue to hold the office of the CEO and Managing Director, until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual, the company said in a BSE filing.
"...Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments," the BSE filing said.
The Board of Directors has also initiated a search to identify the next Chief Executive Officer, it added.
"We thank Neemuchwala for his leadership and his contributions to the Wipro. Over the last four years, he helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally," Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said.
Neemuchwala said the company has made considerable progress in its transformation journey, improved its delivery engine
and institutionalised deeper client centricity.
"lt has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years...I thank Azim Premji, Rishad, our Board of Directors, my Wipro colleagues and customers for their support over the years," he added.
-
