Wipro, SBI, HCL Technologies: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Thursday, April 15, rose around 1 percent to give a positive ending for the second consecutive day amid a highly volatile session. The indices on Friday, April 16, are expected to open flat as the SGX Nifty was trading at 15.00 points or 0.10 percent down at 14,604.50 at 7:20 am. On April 15, the BSE Sensex gained 259.62 points or 0.53 percent to close at 48,803.68. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 76.65 points or 0.53 percent to settle the day at 14,581.45.

Wipro: 0.1 percent growth was witnessed in the consolidated profit of the company to Rs 2,972.3 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 2,966.7 crore. Also, Higher IT services revenue at Rs 16,334 crore in Q4FY21 has been reported by the company against Rs 15,726.6 crore in the previous quarter.

SBI: The bank has clarified that it has refunded charges collected for all digital transactions to the BSBD account holders with effect from January 1, 2020, to September 14, 2020.

HCL Technologies: The company’s pact with Intel to boost digitalization has been expanded.

National Fertilizers: The government has informed about an issue of request for proposals (RFP) for engagement of legal advisors, merchant bankers and selling brokers for disinvestment of 20 percent stake in National Fertilizers out of its shareholding through the offer for sale route.

Ashok Leyland: A firm Gro Digital Platforms Ltd has been incorporated by the company and its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd to take care of the freight mobility business.

Tata Power Company: CSC which is the government’s e-governance services arm has announced a collaboration with Tata Power to set up solar-powered microgrids and water pumps in rural areas across the nation.

Ashoka Buildcon: A Letter of Award (LOA) has been received by the company from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for the project- Gauge Conversion of Bechraji- Ranuj section, with 25 KV AC electrification in Ahmedabad division of Western Railway.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards: Credit rating of A+ for the long-term bank facilities of the company has been reaffirmed by CARE with a stable outlook. For the short-term bank facilities, the credit rating A1+ has been reaffirmed by the rating agency.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Goldman Sachs has increased its stake in the company to 1.88 percent at the end of March quarter 2021 from 1.33 percent in December quarter 2020.

Results on April 16: Mindtree, Den Networks, MMTC among others will release their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here