Wipro Sees 31.8 Percent Rise in Net Profit
Wipro's board has also approved an issue of bonus shares - offering one bonus share for every three held by shareholders, a BSE filing said.
Bengaluru: IT services major Wipro on Friday posted a 31.8 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,544.5 crore for October-December 2018 compared to the year-ago period.
