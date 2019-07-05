Wipro Share Price Live: Wipro Shares Fall by 2.47% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 301.55 on 14 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 191.44 on 29 June 2018.
File picture of Wipro.
Wipro shares opened at 284.00 on Friday. The stocks fell by 2.47 percent ahead of union budget.
Last month, Azim Premji announced that he would retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) of Wipro by the end of July 2019 after having led the company for 53 years. He would hand over charge to his elder son Rishad Premji.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 301.55 on 14 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 191.44 on 29 June 2018.
Wipro shares have gained nearly 8% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
The promoter holding in the company stood at 73.85%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.43% and 8.44%, respectively.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services. The company harnesses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.60
|4.23
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|SBI
|370.00
|0.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|305.00
|-0.39
|Natco Pharma
|536.00
|0.68
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.05
|4.13
|SBI
|370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.40
|4.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Bharti Infratel
|268.45
|2.03
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,516.35
|1.24
|Bharti Airtel
|366.65
|1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.15
|2.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.10
|1.29
|Bharti Airtel
|366.55
|1.09
|HUL
|1,807.70
|0.86
|Asian Paints
|1,370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|NTPC
|139.75
|-2.58
|IOC
|152.85
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|ONGC
|162.20
|-2.93
|NTPC
|139.80
|-2.48
|Coal India
|245.45
|-2.29
|TCS
|2,190.45
|-2.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip
- Jasbir Jassi Says to Avoid Vulgar Content, Rappers Like Honey Singh Should be Banned and Punished
- Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
- Security of Indian Govt Sites Improved in Narendra Modi’s Tenure: Avalance CEO
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s