Wipro Share Price Live: Wipro Shares Fall by 2.47% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019​

Wipro shares opened at 284.00 on Friday. The stocks fell by 2.47 percent ahead of union budget.

Last month, Azim Premji announced that he would retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) of Wipro by the end of July 2019 after having led the company for 53 years. He would hand over charge to his elder son Rishad Premji.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 301.55 on 14 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 191.44 on 29 June 2018.

Wipro shares have gained nearly 8% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 73.85%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.43% and 8.44%, respectively.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services. The company harnesses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.