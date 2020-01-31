Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Wipro Shares Falls Over 2% After CEO, MD Neemuchwala Steps Down

CEO and MD Abidali Z Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of the CEO and Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Wipro, sacking, Wipro sack, Wipro employees fired, Performance Review
In this file photo, the Wipro campus is seen in Bangalore. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The scrip of IT major Wipro fell over 2 per cent on Friday after the company's CEO and MD Abidali Z Neemuchwala decided to step down.

The firm's shares dropped 2.28 per cent to Rs 235.30 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it declined 2.28 per cent to Rs 235.20.

Wipro early on Friday announced that Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.

He will continue to hold the office of the CEO and Managing Director, until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual, the company said in a BSE filing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,419.90 -1.57
Kotak Mahindra 1,685.95 3.55
Tata Motors 180.40 -3.11
SBI 309.60 -0.35
Avenue Supermar 2,097.35 2.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,685.95 3.55
IndusInd Bank 1,268.85 3.04
Bajaj Auto 3,209.95 2.11
ITC 237.30 1.48
Hero Motocorp 2,502.50 0.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 111.00 -3.98
Power Grid Corp 187.20 -3.70
Tata Motors 180.60 -3.01
HCL Tech 591.50 -2.72
TCS 2,094.00 -2.06
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram