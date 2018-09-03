English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Wipro Shares Jump Over 8% as Company Bags Biggest Order Till Date
Under the 10-year deal, Wipro will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the Illinois-based Alight Solutions that provides technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions.
(photo for representation, image: News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Wipro Monday surged more than 8 per cent in morning trade on bourses after the IT services major said it had bagged USD 1.5 bn deal from Alight Solutions, its biggest deal till date.
The shares were reacting to the development as the deal was announced Sunday.
Under the 10-year deal, Wipro will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the Illinois-based Alight Solutions that provides technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions.
The shares of the company today opened on a bullish note and touched an intra-day high of Rs 328, up 8.73 per cent over its previous closing price.
Similar movement was seen on NSE as well, where the stock touched a high of Rs 327, up 8.54 per cent, over its last close.
"This deal will result in revenues of USD 1.5 to 1.6 billion for Wipro over the tenure. This is Wipro's largest win to date," Wipro said in a statement Sunday.
This engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings and enhance the employee experience of Alight's clients by leveraging Wipro's strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics, it added.
The current deal will come as a shot in the arm for the Bengaluru-based firm, which saw its first quarter profits this fiscal grow over 2 per cent to Rs 2,120 crore and revenue rising 4.72 per cent to Rs 14,307 crore as compared to the previous year.
The shares were reacting to the development as the deal was announced Sunday.
Under the 10-year deal, Wipro will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the Illinois-based Alight Solutions that provides technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions.
The shares of the company today opened on a bullish note and touched an intra-day high of Rs 328, up 8.73 per cent over its previous closing price.
Similar movement was seen on NSE as well, where the stock touched a high of Rs 327, up 8.54 per cent, over its last close.
"This deal will result in revenues of USD 1.5 to 1.6 billion for Wipro over the tenure. This is Wipro's largest win to date," Wipro said in a statement Sunday.
This engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings and enhance the employee experience of Alight's clients by leveraging Wipro's strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics, it added.
The current deal will come as a shot in the arm for the Bengaluru-based firm, which saw its first quarter profits this fiscal grow over 2 per cent to Rs 2,120 crore and revenue rising 4.72 per cent to Rs 14,307 crore as compared to the previous year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Friday 31 August , 2018 Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,229.15
|-12.50
|-1.01
|Yes Bank
|339.05
|-4.45
|-1.30
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,902.15
|-194.25
|-2.14
|Sun Pharma
|656.20
|+3.35
|+0.51
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,230.40
|-10.55
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1,433.45
|-6.55
|-0.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,924.00
|-173.25
|-1.90
|Zee Entertain
|500.25
|+1.35
|+0.27
|MphasiS
|1,246.85
|-16.70
|-1.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,593.40
|+101.40
|+4.07
|Eicher Motors
|28,885.85
|+826.10
|+2.94
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Titan Company
|912.75
|+20.85
|+2.34
|HPCL
|257.50
|+3.70
|+1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|309.15
|+7.50
|+2.49
|Bajaj Auto
|2,765.15
|+18.80
|+0.68
|HDFC Bank
|2,074.30
|+12.05
|+0.58
|Sun Pharma
|655.95
|+3.75
|+0.57
|Coal India
|287.45
|+1.35
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,724.05
|-132.55
|-4.64
|HUL
|1,699.10
|-81.00
|-4.55
|Power Grid Corp
|194.50
|-7.00
|-3.47
|Axis Bank
|631.80
|-17.45
|-2.69
|Tech Mahindra
|745.65
|-20.15
|-2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,699.05
|-81.55
|-4.58
|Power Grid Corp
|194.75
|-5.85
|-2.92
|Axis Bank
|631.75
|-17.45
|-2.69
|ICICI Bank
|334.05
|-8.60
|-2.51
|ITC
|312.75
|-6.40
|-2.01
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat: Guess Who is Playing Salman Khan's Father in Ali Abbas Zafar's Film
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
- Shah Rukh Khan Credits Salman Khan's Father for His Success
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...