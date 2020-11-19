Wipro, TCS, Vedanta and Other Stocks in Focus Today

As the economy has started recovering from COVID-19 shock, investors have been showing interest in investing in stocks. Some companies are performing well, while many are reporting losses. Here is a list of companies that you should look out for before investing on Thursday.

Wipro: The IT firm has fixed December 11 as the record date for its share buyback. Basically, this date has been set for determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who will be allowed to participate in the buyback. The company got the approval from shareholders for buyback of 23.75 crore shares at Rs 400 apiece.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has informed that board members have given their nod for the buyback by passing a special resolution. November 28 has been set as the record date for determining the name of shareholders who will participate in the buyback.

Dewan Housing Finance: According to the company, four applicants have given final resolution plans to the administrator.

Prabhat Dairy: It has created an escrow account worth Rs 500 crore with Yes Bank. This step has been taken in view of the directives of appellate tribunal.

Hero MotoCorp: According to Bloomberg Quint, the company sold 14 lakh units of two-wheelers in the festive season. Apart from this, vehicle stock at its dealerships has gone down to less than four weeks. With this, the company witnessed the lowest ever post-festive inventory.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has bagged orders worth Rs 162.83 crore for repair of Hooghly bridge from the West Bengal government.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company have been downgraded CRISIL D (Default) from CRISIL B by Crisil Ratings.

Punjab and Sind Bank: The bank is considering the option of allocating equity shares worth Rs 5,500 crore to the Union government on a preferential basis.

Vedanta: It has submitted a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for purchasing the government's share in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.