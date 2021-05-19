Wipro to Arrange 1 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Employees in India by June

Wipro is planning to arrange one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine by June for the employees and their dependents in India, Moneycontrol reported. To provide vaccination to Wipro employees, the company plans to partner with hospitals, healthcare services in India. The IT giant has 1.9 lakh employees in total, majority of them in India.

“We have partnered with top-tier hospitals and a tech-enabled online-to-offline delivery platform specializing in primary care and urgent response services to provide COVID-19 vaccination support to our India-based employees. As part of this partnership, beginning early June, subject to availability, Wipro expects to have access to a total of 100,000 doses of three vaccines – Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V — as the first tranche for the exclusive use of our employees and their dependents (spouse and children),” Wipro said in a statement.

“Vaccination services will be provided free of charge and will be administered both on our campuses and at partner hospitals around the country. The partner hospitals together have a presence in over 140 locations across the country,” the Wipro said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

Wipro has earlier said that they are organising vaccination camps for employees at its Electronic City campus in Bengaluru and will expand it to other parts of India.

“We will shortly organise COVID vaccination camps at our Electronics City campus for Bangalore-based employees and are making necessary efforts to roll out vaccination camps across other major offices in India. We are monitoring the situation and working with experts to ensure that our employees get the best support at every stage,” said Wipro.

The IT behemoth also plans to facilitate complimentary pre- and post-vaccination support as well as vaccination reimbursement for its employees and their spouses, according to reports.

Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech earlier said that they are also in talks with vaccine manufacturers for procurement of vaccine directly.

