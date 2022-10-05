Wipro Work From Home Ends: Employees Asked To Attend Office 3 Days A Week

Wipro on Tuesday said its offices will be open for four days a week from Monday (October 10) and the employees need to attend office physically at least three days in a week, according to a media report. It added that offices will remain open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The move will help company “enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility… We encourage you to work from the office on at least three of these four days,” said the Business Standard report, quoting an Wipro e-mail to its employees.

Later, in a statement, the company said, “Wipro has adopted a flexible, hybrid approach in our return to office policy. Beginning October 10, employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, thrice a week. Our offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences, as well as opportunities, and build meaningful relationships at work.”

Last month, TCS also asked its employees to return to office for three days a week. The TCS employees will have to come to office thrice a week according to a roster set by their team leads, the company said, adding that senior leaders have already started to operate from their base locations.

“As you are aware, we have started work from office and our senior leaders have been working from TCS offices for a while now as things have become normal. It is now time that our larger teams should start working from office as well,” said the internal email from TCS.

“As part of our ‘Return to Office’ initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least 3 days a week. Your respective managers will now roster you to work from TCS office and you shall receive notifications regarding the same,” it said.

Earlier, TCS had said it would call back its employees to office soon in order to realise its 25×25 model. The model, which has made the work from offices smooth for the TCS, will make 25 per cent of its associates to work out of facilities at any point of time till 2025. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time at work. This model allows young mothers and women who are caring for the elderly, and were unable to avail this earlier. It would give more opportunities for those in tier 2 and 3 cites as remote working becomes a norm.

“We envisage that by year 2025, no more than 25 per cent of our employees would need to be at a TCS facility at a point in time, and no individual would have to spend more than 25 per cent of their time at a TCS facility to be 100 per cent productive. We believe this is a more balanced approach, and will give our employees the best of both worlds. In this model, the role of the office itself will change significantly,” it has said.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here