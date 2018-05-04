GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

With a Good April Show, FY19 GST Target Achievable, Says Report

The GST mop-up in the entire fiscal 2018 (from July to March) stood at Rs 7.41 trillion and major 15 states budgeted around Rs 5.5 trillion. The combined GST revenue estimated for FY19 would be at Rs 12.9 trillion or an average Rs 1.07 trillion a month.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With a Good April Show, FY19 GST Target Achievable, Says Report
A BJP supporter holds a placard during a rally to support implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai. (File photo/ Reuters)
Mumbai: With the GST collection in April crossing the Rs 1-trillion-mark, the FY19 target of Rs 12.9 trillion mop-up seems feasible, says a report.

Of the gross GST collection of Rs 1,03,458 crore in April, the CGST component stood at Rs 18,652 crore, SGST contributed Rs 25,704 crore, and the IGST component stood at Rs 50,548 crore, according to the finance ministry.

The GST mop-up in the entire fiscal 2018 (from July to March) stood at Rs 7.41 trillion and major 15 states budgeted around Rs 5.5 trillion.
The combined GST revenue estimated for FY19 would be at Rs 12.9 trillion or an average Rs 1.07 trillion a month.

"Going forward, with government introducing anti- evasion measures like TDS, TCS and credit matching, these could be hopeful of very good GST collection for FY19," SBI Research said in a report today.

For FY19, of all the 15 states, seven --Karnataka, Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand-- have projected their tax revenue growth to be lower than 14 per cent while rest have estimated a better tax collection.

The report said looking at the GST budgetary estimates for FY19 across the states, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bengal, Haryana and Bihar are highly depending on GST (share of GST to tax revenue is over 38 per cent) while for Andhra, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand it is less than 25 per cent and may rely on the other sources of revenue to meet their funds.

Apart from GST, there are other taxes like corporation taxes and stamps and registration fees contributing largely to state exchequer.
"We believe that to improve tax collection, the states should focus on to increase the tax-base, rather than imposing higher taxes on other sources," the report said.

It further said, state GST need some time to settle down, but with the increased tax base and better compliance, the revenue collection for the state will improve in next two to three years down the line.

It may give the states the much needed cushion to adjust taxes on other revenue sources to the advantage of consumer, the report said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,915.38 -187.76 ( -0.53%)

Nifty 50

10,618.25 -61.40 ( -0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 174.65 +53.20 +43.80
NIIT Tech 1,028.20 -31.90 -3.01
Hexaware Tech 387.90 -65.70 -14.48
Bharti Airtel 396.75 -7.65 -1.89
Vedanta 281.65 -4.55 -1.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 174.55 +53.10 +43.72
NIIT Tech 1,027.90 -31.10 -2.94
HDFC 1,912.05 -10.85 -0.56
SBI 241.95 +0.15 +0.06
Bombay Dyeing 300.35 +15.65 +5.50
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 408.25 +11.25 +2.83
GAIL 329.75 +6.60 +2.04
Tech Mahindra 662.65 +9.70 +1.49
HDFC Bank 1,988.50 +20.60 +1.05
HUL 1,464.20 +12.00 +0.83
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 408.20 +11.40 +2.87
HDFC Bank 1,987.85 +20.30 +1.03
HUL 1,465.00 +10.15 +0.70
Power Grid Corp 207.75 +1.20 +0.58
IndusInd Bank 1,886.65 +8.90 +0.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 517.95 -18.05 -3.37
Bajaj Auto 2,888.65 -86.55 -2.91
ITC 277.15 -7.85 -2.75
Yes Bank 345.10 -8.85 -2.50
Axis Bank 520.30 -13.10 -2.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 518.75 -15.75 -2.95
Bajaj Auto 2,890.50 -81.40 -2.74
Yes Bank 345.40 -8.60 -2.43
ITC 277.50 -6.75 -2.37
Axis Bank 520.30 -12.10 -2.27
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Recommended For You