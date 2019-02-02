LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

With a Little Planning , You Can Pay Zero Tax on Annual Income of Rs 10 Lakh

At present, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh for resident individuals (below 60 years) is exempted from tax, while for senior citizens the exemption limit is Rs 3 lakh.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With a Little Planning , You Can Pay Zero Tax on Annual Income of Rs 10 Lakh
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: In a bid to provide relief to the salaried middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in his maiden budget presentation on Friday, announced full tax rebate for income earned upto Rs 5 lakh.

At present, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh for resident individuals (below 60 years) is exempted from tax, while for senior citizens the exemption limit was Rs 3 lakh.

Under the rebate proposal, individual taxpayers will get a benefit of Rs 12,500, up from Rs 2,500 earlier under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act. This will only benefit those who have an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh. The basic exemption limit and tax-slabs will remain the same.

Additionally, Goyal announced an increase in standard deduction to Rs 50,000, up from Rs 40,000 earlier.

Simply put, if your net taxable income after availing all the deductions under Section 80C to 80U of the Income tax Act does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, you will not be required to pay any tax.

However, one can still earn a salary of up to Rs 10 lakh and still get the benefit of this rebate. Your goal is to bring net income under Rs 5 lakh.

According to the instance cited below, existing deductions under Income Tax Act under Section 80C along with contribution to NPS (Section 80CCD1B), interest paid on home loan (Section 24) and health insurance premium paid (Section 80D) can help bring the taxable income to below Rs 5 lakh and allow one to avail the tax rebate even if total income is higher.

Taxpayers can claim deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh by investing in Provident Fund, tax-saving mutual funds, life insurance and term deposits among others under Section 80C. Another Rs 2 lakh can be claimed as deduction on interest component of the home loan EMI in a year.

Apart from this, Rs 50,000 is taken as medical insurance premium in the below example, and another Rs 50,000 can be claimed as deduction on contribution towards National Pension Scheme. Besides, Rs 50,000 is also available as standard deduction, up from Rs 40,000 till 2018-19.

Hence, one can save Rs 5 lakh and those with gross income of around Rs 10 would also end paying zero tax if they make use of the deductions and get their taxable income under the Rs 5 lakh ceiling.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,469.43 +212.74 ( +0.59%)

NIFTY 50

10,893.65 +62.70 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
SBI 284.40 -3.15
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
Reliance 1,249.95 1.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
SBI 284.30 -3.09
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
Reliance 1,247.30 1.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.25 7.39
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
HCL Tech 1,043.85 3.85
Eicher Motors 19,663.40 3.46
Asian Paints 1,457.20 3.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.35 7.48
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
HCL Tech 1,044.00 3.86
Asian Paints 1,456.95 3.14
Bajaj Finance 2,627.55 2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Zee Entertain 354.40 -6.79
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
SBI 284.40 -3.15
ICICI Bank 354.65 -2.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.30 -17.82
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
SBI 284.30 -3.09
ICICI Bank 354.50 -2.68
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram