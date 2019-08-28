With Eye on Boosting Foreign Investment, Govt Allows 100% FDI for Insurance Intermediaries
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier also committed to easing sourcing norms on single brand retail and allowing 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with finance secretary Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In an effort to facilitate foreign investments in India for insurance intermediaries, the Centre on Wednesday notified 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the sector.
Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries. Prior to this, the FDI limit was set at 49%.
Sitharaman had also said that the government was also looking into the possibility of hiking the FDI limit in the insurance companies. However, she did not indicate the new cap that the government was considering. Nevertheless, there were indications that the Narendra Modi-led government had been in favour of a 74% FDI cap for insurance companies.
The government had recently announced its intent to relax FDI norms in several sectors. While presenting the Budget in July, Sitharaman had said that the government intends to carry out FDI reforms in aviation as well as multimedia sectors like animation and gaming.
Sitharaman had also committed to easing sourcing norms on single brand retail and allowing 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries.
The minister had also announced that foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) will be permitted to subscribe to listed debt securities issued by ReITs and InvITs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.75
|IndusInd Bank
|1,365.85
|-1.46
|RBL Bank
|313.85
|-12.03
|Indiabulls Hsg
|457.25
|-3.02
|Tata Motors
|116.35
|-3.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.47
|HUL
|1,827.75
|-1.82
|RBL Bank
|313.65
|-12.09
|Indiabulls Hsg
|457.05
|-3.07
|Tata Motors
|116.35
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,123.95
|2.82
|BPCL
|350.55
|2.41
|Infosys
|802.50
|2.27
|Tech Mahindra
|690.20
|2.05
|Eicher Motors
|16,297.45
|1.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,121.80
|2.61
|Infosys
|802.10
|2.18
|HDFC
|2,187.40
|0.51
|Asian Paints
|1,603.25
|0.13
|TCS
|2,241.10
|0.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.75
|Vedanta
|132.35
|-4.16
|Tata Steel
|336.95
|-3.98
|JSW Steel
|205.75
|-3.58
|Coal India
|185.05
|-3.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.47
|Vedanta
|132.20
|-4.06
|Tata Steel
|336.85
|-4.02
|ONGC
|121.15
|-3.62
|Coal India
|185.20
|-3.47
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eagle-eyed Fan Spots Major Doctor Strange Error in Avengers Endgame
- Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85