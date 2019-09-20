Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt to Forego Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore/Year With Nirmala Sitharaman's Fresh Boost

The government has slashed basic corporate tax rate to 22% from 30%, while for new manufacturing companies it has been brought down to 15% from 25%.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt to Forego Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore/Year With Nirmala Sitharaman's Fresh Boost
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Loading...

New Delhi: Total revenue foregone for reduction in corporate tax rate is estimated at Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday while announcing a proposal to slash corporate tax for domestic companies and new local manufacturing companies.

The government has slashed basic corporate tax rate to 22% from 30%, while for new manufacturing companies it has been brought down to 15% from 25%.

On the move's fiscal deficit impact, Sitharaman said, the effect is being closely monitored. The measures will provide a fillip to growth that had fallen to six-year low of five per cent in June quarter.

As Sitharaman made some big announcements, Sensex zoomed over 900 points to 37,042.59, while Nifty rallies 254 points to 10,959.10. Rupee also rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar.

The announcement comes amid demand for rate cut, keeping in mind the revenue position and the need to boost sagging economic growth. The GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council, headed by Sitharaman, held a crucial meeting to decide on tax moderation.

There have been demands pouring in from various sectors — from biscuits to automobiles and FMCG to hotels — to reduce tax rates in the wake of economic slowdown. The argument propagated has been to boost the consumption and domestic demand by reducing GST rates further.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,880.73 +1,787.26 ( +4.95%)

NIFTY 50

11,224.35 +519.55 ( +4.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,187.85 7.88
Reliance 1,257.50 6.65
HDFC 2,048.75 3.76
Maruti Suzuki 6,509.75 9.01
Yes Bank 57.90 7.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,148.90 -0.37
Zee Entertain 300.00 -2.85
HDFC 2,048.60 3.74
HDFC Bank 1,187.80 7.94
Maruti Suzuki 6,506.10 9.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,722.95 12.51
Maruti Suzuki 6,508.45 8.99
UltraTechCement 4,197.05 8.55
HDFC Bank 1,187.85 7.88
Larsen 1,411.00 8.48
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,500.30 9.46
HDFC Bank 1,188.05 7.97
Larsen 1,410.10 8.42
SBI 297.05 8.39
M&M 563.50 8.51
See all Top Gainers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram