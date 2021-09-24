With Travel Options Opening Up, We’ve Compiled A List Of Unmissable Stay Deals Just For You

It’s a safer time now to dust off your travel shoes and head out to see a bit of India, if not the world. With WFH about to wind down for most professionals and places opening up in the country, now is a good time to plan a short rejuvenating trip.

In time for the festive season that’s started with IPL, CRED has curated a list of amazing destinations, offering some incredible deals on properties that you need to check out before finalizing your upcoming trip. What’s more, CRED Members will also get an assured flight voucher worth INR 5000 on purchase of bookings over INR 50,000. Additionally, if the booking amount crosses INR 1 lakh, members will receive the INR 5000 flight voucher plus a Swissbrand bag worth INR 15,000.

Additionally, there is a 10% cashback without an upper limit on most travel bookings done through CRED Travel. Members can use their CRED Coins earned by paying credit card bills to unlock these deals at exclusive prices. Just be mindful of the deal dates though - until September 23, you can book a romantic stay with your partner, from September 24 to 26, you can book a quick getaway and destress while from September 27 to 30, you will find deals on exciting international vacations within the CRED app’s travel section.

Having gone through CRED Travel’s offers, we recommend the following properties and destinations for you to check and book right away.

1. Ayatana Coorg

Book a luxury couple’s stay for 2 at Ayatana, Coorg for 2 nights and 3 days for just INR 20700 after cashback instead of INR 36000. With complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as multiple activities like zip lining and nature walks are included for being a CRED member. This is one trip we’re sure you won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

2. Hard Rock Hotel, Goa

Goa is always a good idea for a vacation and when the property is as iconic as the Hard Rock Hotel, that’s just the icing on the cake. Use your CRED coins to book a Deluxe Room for two for two nights and three days for just INR 15,500 instead of INR 37,000. That’s more than a 50% discount! But wait, you also get a 10% cashback on booking, which takes your stay cost to just INR 13,950. With unlimited IMFL drinks, domestic beer and domestic wine on the house with starters every evening from 7 PM to 9 PM and complimentary breakfast and dinner every day, this is a superb all-round deal.

3. Radisson Blu, Kajrat

Use your cred coins to book a luxurious stay for two for two nights and three days at the Radisson Blu in Karjat for 27,460 instead of 45,000. As CRED member privilege, the package includes breakfast, dinner and discounts on f&b and spa services. Take a break from your daily routine and check this deal out!

4. Taj Landsend Mumbai

Enjoy a staycation in the heart of Mumbai at one of the most uber luxurious properties at The Taj Lands End. Stay for a night at a specially-discounted rate of INR 10230 using your CRED Coins, with a further 10% cashback of 1023

upon booking. The package includes all your meals to make this staycation by the sea amidst the lively city truly unforgettable.

5. Shiv Niwas Palace, Udaipur

Treat yourself to royalty at Udaipur’s famed Shiv Niwas Palace with a host of offers from CRED. You can book a 2 night, 3 day stay for an effective price of INR 26,730 for two. Your booking also gives you one candlelit dinner at the poolside, a fruit basket in your room on arrival and complimentary lunch, dinner and breakfast along. Now that’s what you call living it up in style.

Travel dates are pretty lenient in most cases so you can choose to depart anytime between now to December and possibly further beyond too, depending on the property’s policies. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get some incredible discounts and travel privileges. Open the Travel section of your CRED app now.

This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of CRED

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here