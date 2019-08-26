Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Women's Equality Day 2019: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Women's Equality Day was first celebrated in 1920 when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Women's Equality Day 2019: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...

Women's Equality Day, observed on August 26 every year in the US, is commemorated to celebrate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to the citizens of the US on the basis of sex. It was first celebrated in 1973.

The day was first celebrated in 1920 when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote.

Following a nationwide Women's Strike for Equality in 1970 and 1973, as the Equal Rights Amendment debate continued, Congresswoman Bella Abzug from New York, introduced a resolution to designate August 26 as Women's Equality Day.

Notably, the Women's Strike for Equality, first celebrated on August 26, 1970, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment, which effectively gave American women the right to vote. The rally was sponsored by the National Organization for Women (NOW) and saw 50,000 women gather for the protest in New York City alone. Notably, the strike also advocated for other new wave feminist goals like political rights and social equality in relationships such as marriage.

On August 16, 1973, Congress approved that August 26 would be designated as Women's Equality Day and on the same day, President Richard

Nixon issued Proclamation 4236 for Women's Equality Day, which began, in part: "The struggle for women's suffrage, however, was only the first step toward full and equal participation of women in our Nation's life." He went on to add, "In recent years, we have made other giant strides by attacking sex discrimination through our laws and by paving new avenues to equal economic opportunity for women. Today, in virtually every sector of our society, women are making important contributions to the quality of American life. And yet, much still remains to be done"

The day sees several organisations dedicated to women's rights hold seminars, workshops to address the issues faced by women in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,701.70 +0.54 ( +0.00%)

NIFTY 50

10,821.55 -7.80 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 273.15 0.76
Indiabulls Hsg 475.70 1.68
HDFC Bank 2,170.30 0.35
Maruti Suzuki 6,209.00 -0.73
Yes Bank 57.70 -2.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 245.10 -0.79
Yes Bank 57.80 -2.45
SBI 273.65 0.94
Maruti Suzuki 6,201.25 -0.86
Indiabulls Hsg 475.55 1.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,087.10 2.12
Indiabulls Hsg 475.70 1.68
Bajaj Finance 3,217.35 1.35
Bajaj Finserv 6,970.85 1.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,573.25 1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,088.65 2.32
Bajaj Finance 3,216.30 1.29
SBI 273.50 0.89
Axis Bank 669.00 0.84
ITC 237.50 0.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 208.20 -5.64
Tata Steel 324.55 -6.00
Vedanta 131.55 -4.26
Hindalco 172.50 -4.30
Hero Motocorp 2,568.10 -2.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 324.85 -5.79
Vedanta 131.45 -4.40
Hero Motocorp 2,569.85 -2.67
Coal India 182.80 -2.79
IndusInd Bank 1,280.00 -2.32
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram