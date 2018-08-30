GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Won't Completely Halt Iran Oil Imports But Clarity Only After 2+2 Dialogue With US, Says Official

India, Iran's top oil buyer after China, has so far not decided on the size of any cut to Iranian imports and continues to seek a waiver from the United States.

Reuters

Updated:August 30, 2018, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Won't Completely Halt Iran Oil Imports But Clarity Only After 2+2 Dialogue With US, Says Official
File photo of oil tankers parked at a yard in Kolkata. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India will not completely halt Iranian oil imports and will finalise its strategy on crude purchases from Tehran after a meeting with top US officials next week, a senior government official said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will hold high-level talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sept 6, in what is known as a 2+2 dialogue.

"Definitely we are not going to zero" (purchases), said the official, who has direct knowledge of India's oil purchase policy and did not wish to be identified.

When asked if more clarity on India's Iranian oil purchases would emerge after the dialogue, the official said "yes, that is the highest level of meeting we will have with the US".

The United States is pushing all countries to halt oil imports from Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers and ordered a re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran.

India, Iran's top oil buyer after China, has so far not decided on the size of any cut to Iranian imports and continues to seek a waiver from the United States.

Trump has threatened that anyone trading with Iran will not do business with America. US sanctions on Iran's energy sector are set to be re-imposed after a 180-day "wind-down period" ending on Nov 4.

Several countries that were involved in the 2015 nuclear deal had attempted to lessen the blow of fresh sanctions on Iran, and urged their firms not to pull out.

But that has proven difficult: several European companies have cut ties with Iran, arguing they cannot risk losing their US business as the sanctions deadline approaches.

India has already asked its refiners to prepare for a drastic reduction in imports of crude from Tehran from November, sources told Reuters in June.

New Delhi has so far not committed to complying fully with the new US sanctions, but is prepared to cut Iran oil imports to protect its wider exposure to the US financial system.

During the previous round of sanctions, India was one of the few countries that continued to buy Iranian oil, although it had to reduce imports as shipping, insurance and banking channels were choked off due to the European and US sanctions.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,632.60 -90.33 ( -0.23%)

Nifty 50

11,654.95 -36.95 ( -0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,277.50 -16.70 -1.29
JSW Steel 398.10 -0.90 -0.23
Reliance Infra 466.30 +27.00 +6.15
Yes Bank 360.40 -4.75 -1.30
Tata Steel 606.40 +12.20 +2.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,278.00 -16.45 -1.27
Reliance Infra 465.00 +26.20 +5.97
JSW Steel 398.45 -0.55 -0.14
Tata Steel 606.30 +12.25 +2.06
Adani Enterpris 228.30 +5.10 +2.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 377.00 +9.55 +2.60
Sun Pharma 634.90 +13.65 +2.20
UPL 695.00 +15.00 +2.21
Tata Steel 606.40 +12.20 +2.05
ONGC 179.55 +2.55 +1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 634.80 +14.10 +2.27
Tata Steel 606.00 +11.95 +2.01
ITC 317.50 +4.80 +1.54
NTPC 167.90 +1.90 +1.14
ONGC 179.60 +2.30 +1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,870.00 -35.55 -1.87
Kotak Mahindra 1,265.25 -23.35 -1.81
HPCL 253.50 -4.20 -1.63
Eicher Motors 27,704.95 -483.80 -1.72
Tech Mahindra 723.50 -10.95 -1.49
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,870.70 -36.45 -1.91
Kotak Mahindra 1,266.55 -21.00 -1.63
Yes Bank 360.90 -5.10 -1.39
Reliance 1,278.00 -16.45 -1.27
Axis Bank 648.75 -7.80 -1.19
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...