Work from Home Not a Solution; CAIT Urges to Allow Offices with 50% Workforce in Delhi

Omicron Scare in Delhi: In the wake of rising number of cornavirus cases in the national capital, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Tuesday that all private offices will be closed, exempting a few essential service providers. In its revised guideline, DDMA said that private offices, which have been operating with 50 per cent workforce till now, will be shifted to work from home. DDMA also directed the closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items.

“DDMA directs that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the following additional activities shall also be prohibited/restricted with immediate effect till further orders: (i) All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the “Exempted Category". The practice of work from home shall be followed. (ii) All Restaurants and Bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the DDMA notification read.

Following the order, Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) has suggested that the DDA must allow 50 per cent employees to work maintaining social distancing. “We crave leave to suggest that instead of closure, it will be appropriate if 50 per cent capacity of the employees are allowed to work maintaining mandatory social distance and observing covid safety protocols," CAIT said in a letter addressed to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

Mentioning the limitations of remote working style, CAIT said that “work from home can be maintained only where the office is completely digital. There are large number of traders who are operating their activities through their offices and are not on digital mode."

Last year, CAIT suggested the government to draw a work from policy to set certain specified guidelines and parameters under which work from home can be made integral part of the business. The centre must bring a work from home policy after consulting all the stakeholders, the traders’ body said.

CAIT also requested the authorities to hold a meeting to discuss these issues at the earliest.

