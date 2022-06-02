Work from Home: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Spend '40 Hours Per Week in Office' or Leave

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked his employees at the electronic vehicle making company to return to office immediately and work from a Tesla office, or to leave their jobs. In an email, which has gone viral on Twitter, Elon Musk said work from home was no longer acceptable at Tesla. Musk’s move comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have plateaued in the United States and offices are opening up.

The Tesla CEO gave what could be termed as an ultimatum to his employees, and stressed on that a minimum of 40 hours of work per week at the company was non-negotiable, as per the leaked email.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” the leaked email, purportedly sent by Musk, read.

The world’s richest man also added that if there were ‘exceptional workers’ in the office who cannot put in the minimum hours requirement, he will directly review those cases and approve of them. “If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly,” Musk wrote in the leaked email.

“Moreover, the “office” must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state. Thanks, Elon,” he wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.