Work From Home To Continue In Future? Know Companies' Plans On Hybrid Model

During the pandemic, remote working has kept the work going on across sectors. Almost every industry got shut down physically during the lockdowns but the work from home model tried to reduce the effect of the lockdown when it comes to jobs. In the future also, many businesses across the globe, including the information technology industry, are considering continuing with the hybrid model.

Remote working has replaced geography as a major hiring criterion, with 90 per cent of senior executives expected to work from home. As a result, 76 per cent of US organisations are more likely to employ outside of the city or even state, according to a Talent Works poll of recruiting managers conducted across the US quoted by an FE report.

High Productivity

Employees are also finding it convenient to work from home. According to a survey, 66 per cent of remote workers believe they are more productive now than as compared with ealier when they worked on-site. About 75 per cent of respondents also said that being able to work from anywhere helps them better organise their lives.

A majority of businesses (68 per cent) say employee productivity has increased in work from home. According to a poll, 77 per cent of individuals who work remotely at least a few times each month had boosted productivity, with 30 per cent performing more work in less time and 24 per cent doing more work in the same amount of time.

According to a study by Prodoscore, it was found that on an average, those who work from home spend 10 minutes less a day being unproductive, work one more day a week, and are 47 per cent more productive.

Employees working from home also feel that they can focus well at home as there are no distractions that are common in offices, such as frequent phone calls, bustle and clutter, grapevines, and unproductive work environments.

IT Sector Plan

In India also, major IT companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Tech are also planning to implement the hybrid model of work in the long term. Infosys said that in the long term, it is looking the hybrid model of work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations. “This will be a phased approach and we are reviewing it every quarter. Currently, 95 per cent of the workforce is at home, while only 5 per cent senior executive are coming to offices," Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said.

TCS is also planning a mixed modes of working — both on-site and online. The company said it remains committed to adopting its futuristic and path-breaking 25X25 model and introducing hot desks. This 25×25 model will require not more than 25 per cent of the company’s associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

