Workplaces Need to be Prepared to Overcome 'Disruptions' from Machine Learning: Satya Pal Singh

Automation, artificial intelligence and micro-innovation are the three 'megatrends' that will sweep the world beyond 2020 and workplaces need to be prepared to overcome "disruptions" from machine learning, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh said.Addressing a gathering in New Delhi at the 11th Higher Education Summit hosted by ASSOCHAM, he also said it was "high time", institutions put students through entrepreneurship programmes."Beyond 2020, three megatrends will sweep the world automation, artificial intelligence and micro innovation.These will have a massive impact on workplaces, and how best we educate and equip people, with appropriate skills since medium and high-skilled jobs will remain in demand," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement by the umbrella business body."Therefore, workplaces need to be best prepared to overcome disruptions from machine learning," the Minister of State for HRD said.He also emphasised on students having a holistic learning, and institutions putting students through entrepreneurship programmes."Students have to enhance entrepreneurship because they will rarely see any fulfilling jobs.... The point is to imbibe in students the skill of learning," Singh said.India is one of the youngest productive workforce in the world and the prime minister has also set a target of imparting skill training to 500 million youths by the year 2022, he said.The challenges before us are how to improve the education standards in the country; the problem of accessibility, affordability, accountability, quality and equity.The minister reiterated the vision of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to improve the standard of institutions of higher learning, and to create infrastructure facilities, latest laboratories, quality of faculties.Singh also mentioned about the 'Atal Tinkering Labs', part of the Atal Innovative Mission, launched by the NITI Aayog."The laboratory will offer dedicated work spaces where students can learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will help in the transformation of India," he said.