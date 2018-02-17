English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Workplaces Need to be Prepared to Overcome 'Disruptions' from Machine Learning: Satya Pal Singh
"Students have to enhance entrepreneurship because they will rarely see any fulfilling jobs.... The point is to imbibe in students the skill of learning," Satya Pal Singh said.
File photo of Satya Pal Singh. (Image: @dr_satyapal/Twitter)
New Delhi: Automation, artificial intelligence and micro-innovation are the three 'megatrends' that will sweep the world beyond 2020 and workplaces need to be prepared to overcome "disruptions" from machine learning, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh said.
Addressing a gathering in New Delhi at the 11th Higher Education Summit hosted by ASSOCHAM, he also said it was "high time", institutions put students through entrepreneurship programmes.
"Beyond 2020, three megatrends will sweep the world automation, artificial intelligence and micro innovation.
These will have a massive impact on workplaces, and how best we educate and equip people, with appropriate skills since medium and high-skilled jobs will remain in demand," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement by the umbrella business body.
"Therefore, workplaces need to be best prepared to overcome disruptions from machine learning," the Minister of State for HRD said.
He also emphasised on students having a holistic learning, and institutions putting students through entrepreneurship programmes.
"Students have to enhance entrepreneurship because they will rarely see any fulfilling jobs.... The point is to imbibe in students the skill of learning," Singh said.
India is one of the youngest productive workforce in the world and the prime minister has also set a target of imparting skill training to 500 million youths by the year 2022, he said.
The challenges before us are how to improve the education standards in the country; the problem of accessibility, affordability, accountability, quality and equity.
The minister reiterated the vision of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to improve the standard of institutions of higher learning, and to create infrastructure facilities, latest laboratories, quality of faculties.
Singh also mentioned about the 'Atal Tinkering Labs', part of the Atal Innovative Mission, launched by the NITI Aayog.
"The laboratory will offer dedicated work spaces where students can learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will help in the transformation of India," he said.
Also Watch
Addressing a gathering in New Delhi at the 11th Higher Education Summit hosted by ASSOCHAM, he also said it was "high time", institutions put students through entrepreneurship programmes.
"Beyond 2020, three megatrends will sweep the world automation, artificial intelligence and micro innovation.
These will have a massive impact on workplaces, and how best we educate and equip people, with appropriate skills since medium and high-skilled jobs will remain in demand," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement by the umbrella business body.
"Therefore, workplaces need to be best prepared to overcome disruptions from machine learning," the Minister of State for HRD said.
He also emphasised on students having a holistic learning, and institutions putting students through entrepreneurship programmes.
"Students have to enhance entrepreneurship because they will rarely see any fulfilling jobs.... The point is to imbibe in students the skill of learning," Singh said.
India is one of the youngest productive workforce in the world and the prime minister has also set a target of imparting skill training to 500 million youths by the year 2022, he said.
The challenges before us are how to improve the education standards in the country; the problem of accessibility, affordability, accountability, quality and equity.
The minister reiterated the vision of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to improve the standard of institutions of higher learning, and to create infrastructure facilities, latest laboratories, quality of faculties.
Singh also mentioned about the 'Atal Tinkering Labs', part of the Atal Innovative Mission, launched by the NITI Aayog.
"The laboratory will offer dedicated work spaces where students can learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will help in the transformation of India," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|259.35
|-19.00
|-6.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,036.30
|+175.20
|+1.98
|Sandhar Technol
|343.35
|+11.35
|+3.42
|Infosys
|1,122.50
|-9.30
|-0.82
|HDFC
|1,835.20
|+9.60
|+0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Federal Bank
|90.35
|+1.00
|+1.12
|Bandhan Bank
|477.10
|+8.80
|+1.88
|ICICI Bank
|259.55
|-18.85
|-6.77
|Cadila Health
|384.30
|+5.65
|+1.49
|Navkar Corp
|175.00
|+23.55
|+15.55
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bosch
|18,901.00
|+883.45
|+4.90
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,082.15
|+34.35
|+3.28
|Tata Motors
|335.20
|+8.35
|+2.55
|Adani Ports
|362.60
|+8.50
|+2.40
|Bharti Infratel
|343.25
|+7.10
|+2.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,081.50
|+32.90
|+3.14
|Tata Motors
|335.30
|+7.85
|+2.40
|Adani Ports
|362.20
|+7.55
|+2.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,038.25
|+175.10
|+1.98
|Sun Pharma
|504.10
|+8.70
|+1.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|259.35
|-19.00
|-6.83
|IOC
|171.35
|-5.25
|-2.97
|Axis Bank
|498.15
|-12.35
|-2.42
|Coal India
|277.30
|-6.00
|-2.12
|SBI
|246.40
|-3.50
|-1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|259.70
|-18.70
|-6.72
|Axis Bank
|498.05
|-11.35
|-2.23
|Coal India
|277.55
|-5.95
|-2.10
|SBI
|246.65
|-3.45
|-1.38
|Bharti Airtel
|394.15
|-4.75
|-1.19
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How Google, OnePlus and Uber Pranked Consumers on April Fool's Day
- Ball Tampering Incident is Wake Up Call for Everyone: Kallis
- Victoria Beckham's Staff 'Raging' Over Firing Of Workers
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Struggle With Depression
- Virat Kohli Hits Slam-bang Mode as He Gets Ready for IPL 2018