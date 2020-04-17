BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

World Bank Chief Says More Trade will Ease Pandemic's Economic Impact

File photo of World Bank president David Malpass. (Reuters)

David Malpass, speaking during a news briefing, said he hoped that the pandemic would not lead to increased trade protectionism.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
Washington: World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday that countries need to allow more trade in order to recover from the economic downturn prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and said he was concerned about countries hoarding food supplies.

Malpass, speaking during a news briefing held by video conference, said he hoped that the pandemic would not lead to increased trade protectionism. "Countries need to allow trade in order to cushion the blow from the economic downturn," Malpass added.

