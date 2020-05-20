BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

World Bank Names Harvard Professor Reinhart as Chief Economist

File photo of professor Carmen Reinhart. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich - LR1ED1H0ROEGX

World Bank Group President David Malpass said Carmen will boost efforts to restore growth and meet the urgent debt and recession crises facing many of the World Bank's client countries.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
The World Bank on Wednesday named Harvard professor and a former Bear Stearns executive Carmen Reinhart as its new vice president and chief economist, tapping an expert on financial crises who also serves on the advisory board of the New York Federal Reserve.

“I am very pleased to welcome Carmen to the World Bank Group as we boost our efforts to restore growth and meet the urgent debt and recession crises facing many of our client countries,” World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.


